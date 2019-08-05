‘If the Green Goblin played football.’ Michigan State ridiculed for its new uniforms

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio listened to a question during the Big Ten Conference media days Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

Michigan State unveiled images of its new alternative football uniform in April, but many fans got their first look at the actual jerseys Monday and the reviews weren’t great.

Well, that may be understatement.

On Twitter, some fans hated on the uniforms. Others laughed at how ridiculous they looked. Many cursed.

Michigan State added a lime-green element and increased the font on the front of the jersey by roughly 1,500%.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A poll in the Lansing State Journal in April found 73% of fans didn’t like the new look. Here is the jersey:

Twitter pretty much agreed with those people in the poll. Here is what people who didn’t curse were saying:

If the Green Goblin played football........ pic.twitter.com/2XdItGgCjL — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) August 5, 2019

Most devastating losses in recent MSU football history:

•Braylon 3OT game

• B10 title game vs. Wisky decided by flopping punter

• 87-7 in two bowl losses to Saban

• This uniform https://t.co/IMgCeNuTn6 — Al Toby (@AlTobyYahoo) August 5, 2019

Thanks we hate it — football is (@brycejallday) August 5, 2019

I speak no ill because I respect the Spartans unlike their obnoxious brothers in maize but



This looks like a grade schooler's first uniform. https://t.co/3UhshItOk4 — Remington Steele (@RemingSteele) August 5, 2019

look the color matches what’s coming out of my mouth. — Craig Arcement (@craig_arcement) August 5, 2019

Thanks! I hate it — Lazarus Jackson (@lazchance) August 5, 2019

This is an abomination. Sparty has awesome unis as is. These are ridiculous. #sparty https://t.co/lIRnCUkZBg — Jacob Anderson (@jakeanderson884) August 5, 2019