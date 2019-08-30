From Appalachian State to Coastal Carolina: Previewing area non-ACC football games

New App State football coach Eli Drinkwitz on his first months on the job New Appalachian State football coach Eli Drinkwitz was hired in December and now is preparing for his first season with the Mountaineers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Appalachian State football coach Eli Drinkwitz was hired in December and now is preparing for his first season with the Mountaineers.

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State

Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, 3:30 p.m.

These teams are separated by only 60 miles and have met 47 times — but they haven’t played each other in 16 years. Part of that is because the visiting Buccaneers dropped football for more than a decade. The Mountaineer offense, with QB Zac Thomas and nine other starters back, faces an East Tennessee State defense with several FCS all-America candidates, including DB Tyree Robinson. It’s the first game for head coach Eli Drinkwitz, and ASU will honor legendary former coach Jerry Moore at halftime.

Eastern Michigan at Coastal Carolina

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

The Chanticleers, playing a Mid-American Conference team at home for the first time, have won their last eight home openers. It’s the official head coaching debut for Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina, although he was interim head coach in 2017 during Joe Moglia’s medical leave. Fred Payton has won the starting QB job for the Chanticleers, but look for Bryce Carpenter to play if Payton has a rough start.

Georgetown at Davidson

Richardson Stadium, Davidson, 1 p.m.

The visiting Hoyas are expected to contend for the Patriot League title this season. Their defense, led by All-America LB Wes Bowers, will try to slow down the explosive and high-scoring Davidson offense, featuring RB Wesley Dugger, as a junior who has more than 2,300 rushing yards in his Wildcat career. Georgetown has won nine of the 12 all-time meetings.