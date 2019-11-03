UConn women by the numbers: 0 games lost in the AAC, 12 straight Final Four appearances and 1,422 points to replace

The numbers don't always tell the full story, but in UConn's case, there are some pretty impressive ones that show just how dominant the program has been over the last 25 years. We look at some of them, as well as other numbers that help describe the 2019-20 Huskies team, below.

0: The number of games UConn has lost in American Athletic Conference play going into its seventh and final season in the conference.

1: The number of returning senior starters (i.e. only Crystal Dangerfield) for the 2019-20 UConn team.

2: The number of regular-season losses the Huskies suffered last season, their most since 2012-13.

3: The number of last year's Final Four teams that UConn will play at home this upcoming season (UConn was the fourth).

4: The number of new additions to this year's UConn team, including two freshmen, one transfer from Tennessee, and one graduate transfer from Murray State.

11: The number of NCAA championships the UConn women have won, the most all-time in the women's game and tied with UCLA men's team for most overall.

20: The number of UConn's Final Four appearances, including 12 in a row.

21: Freshman Aubrey Griffin's ESPN HoopGurlz ranking within the 2019 recruiting class by the end of her senior year.

37: The number of wins Geno Auriemma needs to surpass Pat Summitt for most all time.

77: Sophomore Olivia Nelson-Ododa's height in inches, making her the tallest member of the 2019-20 team.

225: The number of assists Dangerfield dished out last year, the second-highest single-season mark in program history behind Sue Bird's 231.

241: The number of rebounds Megan Walker collected all of last season, making her the top-returning rebounder for the Huskies.

443: The number of points Christyn Williams scored last year, eighth-best among freshmen in program history.

1,422: The combined points Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier scored last year, which UConn will look to replace heading into this season.

3,955: The number of miles between Storrs, Conn., and Sierakowice, Poland, freshman Anna Makurat's hometown.