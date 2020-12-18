USC, Kedon Slovis can’t rally this time in loss to Oregon in Pac-12 title game

LOS ANGELES — Every lucky break, every charmed comeback, every fortuitous twist of fate over this strange and extraordinary season had led USC back to this familiar place, with the clock ticking away, its backs against the wall and the ball in Kedon Slovis’ hands.

An entire season of evidence had taught the Trojans to believe. They’d been here so many times before, tap-dancing along the brink of defeat, that they’d learned to take comfort in the tension. In a season that nearly fell apart before it started, in a year that offered so few reasons to keep the faith, USC mounted so many miracle comebacks that it was impossible not to wonder whether it might happen again in the Pac-12 title game, just when it mattered most.

But then, with less than three minutes remaining and a game-tying drive brewing, a much crueler version of fate intervened. A second-down pass by Slovis soared just within reach of Oregon cornerback Jamal Hill, who, by force of physics or simply good fortune, dragged his foot just inbounds.

USC’s undefeated season was soon over, its unhinged and unbelievable pursuit of a Pac-12 title upended by an insurgent Oregon team that refused to bend to fate, dealing the Trojans a 31-24 loss that will surely continue to resonate in the months that follow.

At the worst possible moment, with its first Pac-12 title since 2017 on the line, USC (5-1) learned miracles aren’t a renewable resource.

Instead, it was Oregon (4-2) that emerged again as the conference champion, even though, in any normal season, it never would have been in the building. It was only by virtue of a coronavirus outbreak at Washington that the Ducks, the division runners-up, were even invited to the Coliseum on Friday night in pursuit of Pac-12 supremacy.

But it didn’t matter how the Ducks got there, so much as how the more-deserving Trojans couldn’t close the deal. For the second straight season, they fell to Oregon in miserable fashion. And while this loss was hardly as humiliating as last year’s 56-24 rout, it was certainly more painful.

Like last season’s loss, Slovis had three passes intercepted. He still managed to rack up 320 yards and two touchdowns. But USC wound up paying for the sophomore quarterback’s slow start.

Just like they’d done all season, the Trojans tried to settle in by digging as deep a hole as possible. Slovis threw an interception on his third pass. And then again, on his sixth.

Both turnovers left Oregon in prime position to make USC pay, and the Ducks made quick work. All they needed were three plays on both drives to soar to a two-touchdown lead within eight minutes.

The Trojans had spent most of their season scratching and clawing their way out of similar holes. They erased a two-touchdown lead in less than three minutes to beat Arizona State. Then disposed of a late Arizona lead in a single minute one week later. By last week, when they trailed UCLA by 18 in the third quarter and then by two points with less than a minute, there was never any doubt.

But from early Friday, it seemed that same magic was missing. Oregon controlled the energy. It controlled the line of scrimmage. It controlled field position. USC, on the other hand, struggled to gain control of anything.

As Markese Stepp slipped in the backfield on a fourth and one and was swallowed up by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, it seemed the Trojans might actually stay unraveled this time.

Then, right on time, the fates aligned, and an Oregon cornerback slipped on the Coliseum turf, leaving Amon-ra St. Brown streaking 47 yards for USC’s first touchdown.

From there, the football gods, ever so generous all season, seemed to waffle over whether USC was worthy of more miraculous comebacks. A Trojan punt deep in their own territory was tipped. Long USC pass plays were nullified by penalties. Other penalties extended Oregon drives.

Still, the Trojans clung to life, just waiting for that familiar jolt, the one that so often propelled them in the past.

Parker Lewis had heeded that call already once before, back in early November, with USC trailing by six points late against Arizona State. This time, the freshman kicker had the benefit of surprise when he chipped an onside kick into the outstretched arms of freshman wideout Bru McCoy.

But that fortunate flicker was also extinguished in short order. USC’s drive lasted just four plays before Slovis was sacked by Thibodeaux, who’d spent the night terrorizing the quarterback.