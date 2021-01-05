UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, Miami’s D’Eriq King among top candidates to win next Heisman

With Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith named the latest Heisman Trophy winner, here is a look ahead to 10 players who should be in the mix to win college football’s biggest prize next season:

Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF

The Buzz: BYU quarterback Ty Detmer is the last player from a non-Power 5 school to win the Heisman in 1990, but Gabriel could shake things up with a strong season. His 3,586 passing yards in just 10 games were fifth-best in the country behind a pair of Heisman finalists in Florida’s Kyle Trask (4,283) and Alabama’s Mac Jones (4,036).

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

The Buzz: Hall wrapped up his second season with the Cyclones with a career-best in rushing yards (1,572) and rushing touchdowns (21), earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and Doak Walker Award finalist recognition. He led the nation with nine 100-yard rushing games this season and was sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

The Buzz: Howell finished as the ACC leader in passing touchdowns for the second consecutive year while leading North Carolina to an Orange Bowl appearance. He was first in the conference in total yards (3,732), passing yards (3,586), passing yards per attempt (10.3) and passing efficiency (179.1).

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami

The Buzz: King’s decision to return next season made him an early favorite for next season’s Heisman. He finished with 3,221 total yards of offense and 27 combined touchdowns in his first season with the Hurricanes. However, King will have to quickly bounce back from a torn ACL he sustained during the Hurricanes’ bowl game.

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

The Buzz: Rattler put together a stellar first season at quarterback for Oklahoma, leading the Big 12 in passing yards (3,031), passing yards per game (275.5), passing touchdowns (28) and passer rating (172.56) while steering the Sooners to their sixth consecutive conference title and a win in the Cotton Bowl.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Buzz: The true freshman gave the Longhorns’ ground game a much-needed boost, rushing for 355 of his 703 yards during the final two games of the season, including a season-high 183 yards in the team’s win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson could become a key piece of new coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

The Buzz: It was a short window for Slovis and the Trojans, who wound up playing six games in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the talented quarterback finished the season leading the Pac-12 in passing completions (177), passing yards (1,921), passing yards per game (320.2) and passing touchdowns (17).

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

The Buzz: Spiller finished the season third in the Southeastern Conference in rushing behind Alabama’s Najee Harris and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris. He became the fourth Aggie tailback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since 2010 and is 11 yards shy of 2,000 career yards.

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson

The Buzz: Uiagalelei was Trevor Lawrence’s understudy at Clemson, starting two games for the Tigers after Lawrence was diagnosed with COVID-19. Uiagalelei finished with 914 passing yards and nine touchdowns during his time on the field, but he showed enough potential to earn Heisman buzz.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The Buzz: Young was the No. 1 pro quarterback coming out of high school and the third-highest ranked recruit ever to sign with Alabama. He was Mac Jones' backup this season and played sparingly, passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. With Jones’ departure, Young could flourish leading the Crimson Tide offense.