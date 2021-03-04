Gators use spring football to develop QB depth behind Emory Jones

Emory Jones has the inside track to become the Florida Gators’ next starting quarterback, but he will not be able to handle the job alone.

Spending the past two seasons behind Kyle Trask taught Jones to be prepared to step in, just in case.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is bringing a similar mentality and an abundance of confidence to the backup role this spring.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Richardson said this week. “I feel like I’m ready.”

Ideally, Richardson will not have to test his belief for some time.

But by the time the 2021 Gators kick off their season Sept. 4 against FAU, coach Dan Mullen aims to have two quarterbacks able to lead the attack.

“We put a lot on our quarterbacks here,” Mullen said. “There are some that really don’t really put as much on the quarterback. So it’s not as critical maybe for some systems as others. Ours it is, because we put an awful lot on the quarterback, so you gotta be ready.

“You’re one play away from that guy being the starter, and being the starter at Florida is a great, great responsibility.”

Trask set a blueprint for any backup to follow.

Trask’s emergence into a record-setting signal caller, after Feleipe Franks’ 2019 season-ending injury during Week 3, became folklore at Florida.

Jones occasionally pitched in to offer a change of pace, but mostly watched closely and made mental notes .

“Him being patient, waiting on his time to come; I definitely learned a lot out of that, just watching him,” Jones said.

Jones now pushes to set an example for Richardson and first-year freshmen Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna, who both enrolled early.

Richardson, who turns 19 in May, is more than willing to follow Jones’ lead while also pushing him to improve.

“I feel like my role on the team is just to be a good teammate to Emory,” Richardson said. “He’s been here for a long time. I know I just got here, but it’s still going to be a competition.”

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson is a gifted athlete who relied more on his legs than arm in high school at Gainesville Eastside. Richardson enrolled in January of 2020, but the cancelation of spring practices due to COVID-19 cost him valuable time to develop into a dual-threat in Mullen’s offense.

During four appearances last season, he showed promise, culminating with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown pass during a Cotton Bowl drubbing by Oklahoma.

With eight practices to go this spring, Richardson said he’s primarily working to become a more accurate thrower.

“Everyone knows I can run,” he said. “I’m just trying to become more of a passer, and I’m just trying to understand defenses more so passing can become easier.”

Jones’ running ability encouraged coaches to put some plays for him in the game plan. But Jones also flashed some passing ability, especially when he stepped in for Trask during the 2019 Auburn game and calmly led the Gators to a pivotal 41-yard field goal during the first half of a 24-13 UF win.

Jones, admittedly, needs to improve in the passing game. Yet, Mullen, known for his ability to coach QBs, dispelled concerns among fans and outside speculation that Jones is not a dynamic thrower.

“I mean, he’s got a cannon for an arm, so I don’t know who would say that,” Mullen said. “Maybe there’s somebody out at practice, watching practice that’s more expert at quarterback than me that’s letting you know those things.

“But I’m pretty confident in what he can do.”

Mullen continues to gain confidence in all his quarterbacks. Yet, the 48-year-old coach is not quite ready to rely on all of them, either.

“It’s great having the two freshmen quarterbacks here because those guys are getting valuable reps right now,” Mullen said. “You don’t want to get to the backup backup quarterbacks sometimes. You know, that can make for a tougher season.”