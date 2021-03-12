Ayo Dosunmu scores 23 points, leading Illinois to 90-68 rout of Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS — The last time Illinois was in a gym in Indianapolis, the Illini left disappointed without even playing a game.

A year after the Big Ten tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 and nearly two years since they played in a postseason game, the Illini looked as if they were determined to unleash some pent-up energy.

The second-seeded and third-ranked Illini played with offensive precision and defensive prowess, dismantling seventh-seeded Rutgers, 90-68, on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’ll play the winner of the later quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin in Saturday’s semifinals.

Illinois (21-6), which is expected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, played like a determined team trying to speed toward its goals of a conference tournament title and national championship.

Star guard Ayo Dosunmu, wearing a black mask to protect a broken nose, led the way with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six assists and three steals.

“We have a vibe where we’re connected,” Dosunmu said. “We’ve had that vibe for the last month. Today it was a little extra love. Going through COVID protocols, we’re a tight-knit group. It forced us to get to know each other. We know we’re all we have.”

Kofi Cockburn notched his 16th double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He energized the crowd with seven dunks and provided seven valuable offensive rebounds.

Adam Miller added 12 points.

After a Miller 3-pointer gave Illinois a 75-55 lead, the Illini were in party mode. Andre Curbelo ran down the floor with three fingers extended. Trent Frazier flapped a white towel at midcourt after Rutgers called a timeout.

It might as well have been a white flag for the Scarlet Knights (15-11).

Myles Johnson and Paul Mulcahy fouled out. Caleb McConnell was ejected from the game in the second half, getting tagged with a flagrant-2 foul for hitting Curbelo in the groin.

Rutgers shot 47.2% for the game, but the Scarlet Knights sent the Illini to the free-throw line often — they went 21 of 31 — and watched Illinois outrebound them 44-19.

For the first time this season, fans attended an Illinois game, and the Illini intended to put on a show for them — and the nation.

Illinois came to Indianapolis with a four-game winning streak and smarting about the Big Ten’s decision to award Michigan the outright regular-season conference title. The Illini had been leaning into the underdog role — despite their talent — and played with an edge.

Dosunmu started the game on a 5-for-5 shooting tear, taking a breather on a baseline media table after jogging off the court after a foul and soaking in the crowd’s cheers.

“It was great to finally see fans support us and watch us play,” Dosunmu said. “It always gives you extra juice and adrenaline and pushes you to play harder. It felt good. It felt like a playoff game, really.”

It’s hard to imagine a much better start for Illinois, which jogged into the locker room with a 47-28 lead as jubilant fans delivered a standing ovation. The Illini jumped to a 9-0 lead on Rutgers, forcing five turnovers in the first three minutes.

In a later first-half stretch, the Illini extended their lead 35-20 on seven straight made field goals.

Illinois has expressed bold goals since the preseason. Really, since the 2020 season ended prematurely, the Illini set their sights on March 2021.

Illinois has not won the Big Ten tournament championship since 2005 and hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

“I think we showed what type of talent we are,” Dosunmu said. “We’re two games away from accomplishing goals we set months ago. At this point of the season, we’re so laser-focused. I think we showed we want to win the Big Ten championship very bad.”