Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker commits to Michigan State

After a season full of frustration at the point-guard position, Michigan State further solidified the spot for next season Saturday.

Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern, announced on Twitter he has committed to Michigan State, selecting the Spartans over Kansas, Maryland, Texas, Vanderbilt and Miami.

"I'll be able to develop my personal game while competing for a national title," Walker told Stockrisers.com. "It doesn't get better than that."

Walker averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists a game as a sophomore at Northeastern and was named the Colonial Athletic Association's Defensive Player of the Year while also earning first-team all-conference honors. Walker helped the Huskies win the regular-season conference title and showed he could get it done against high-major teams, scoring 27 points against North Carolina in February.

After enter the transfer portal earlier this month, Walker quickly became a target for Tom Izzo, as well as many other top programs in the country.

With the NCAA expected to approve a proposal allowing transfers immediate eligibility next season, Walker would jump right into the playing group, giving Michigan State a top-level two-way point guard. He'll likely get a shot to start immediately as the Spartans will also be welcoming four-star freshman Jaden Akins.

What the commitment means for the rest of the Michigan State point guards remains to be seen. Foster Loyer's junior season ended with shoulder surgery and there's always the possibility he seeks a transfer out as he's never gotten big minutes in his Michigan State career. A.J. Hoggard figures to also be in the mix after a solid freshman season that included many signs of good things to come.

The biggest question mark probably surrounds Rocket Watts. He attempted to make the move from shooting guard to point guard this season, and it did not go well, overall. There were some good moments but too often Watts struggled running the team.

With Walker's addition, Michigan State now stands two scholarships over the limit of 13. However, Aaron Henry is expected to enter the NBA draft, freeing up one spot, while the likelihood of a transfer out could open up another spot. Jack Hoiberg transferred this week, but he was only on scholarship this season and did not figure into the scholarship totals for 2021-22.