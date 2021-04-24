College Sports

California WR Xavier Worthy catches on as a late addition to Texas’ 2021 recruiting class

DANNY DAVIS Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas — After a week, Xavier Worthy has found a new home in Austin.

Worthy revealed on Saturday afternoon that he has verbally committed to Texas. A 6-1, 160-pound receiver out of California, Worthy is considered a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Worthy had previously signed with Michigan. He announced last week that he had been released from his letter of intent "due to circumstances beyond my control."

During his junior season at Central East in Fresno, Worthy turned 55 receptions into 992 yards and 16 touchdowns. He scored on three of his 10 receptions in 2018.

Worthy becomes the highest-rated receiver in UT's Class of 2021. Like Worthy, Jaden Alexis is also a four-star recruit. Worthy and Alexis are listed eighth and 56th on the 247Sports composite rankings for receivers, respectively. Texas also signed three-star talents Keithron Lee and Casey Cain during this last recruiting cycle.

  Comments  

Sports

Sam Houston survives late scare, beats Monmouth 21-15

April 24, 2021 2:07 PM

Sports

“Bo Bikes Bama” marks 10 years with virtual ride

April 24, 2021 6:48 AM

College Sports

After winning national championships together at UConn, Marisa Moseley and Caroline Doty are teaming up to put Wisconsin women’s basketball on the map

College Sports

Mike Jensen: NCAA transfer portal plus pandemic fallout wreaking havoc on basketball recruiting

Sports

Friday Sports in Brief

April 23, 2021 11:44 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service