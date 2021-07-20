Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is already rolling in riches as the starting quarterback at Alabama in college sports' new NIL era — for name, image and likeness — before even taking a snap as the Crimson Tide's starter.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told a large group assembled at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention Tuesday that Young, who was the consensus top quarterback prospect in the 2020 class, is approaching millionaire status with the deals he's made thus far.

"Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn't even played yet," Saban said, according to 247Sports. "If I told you what it is ... it's almost seven figures."

That the quarterback at Alabama is worth such an exorbitant sum on the open market should not come as a surprise. Young has signed with Creative Artists Agency for marketing representation. He announced his first deal, with Cash App, in early July.

It also should not come as a surprise that Saban would mention Young's marketability offhand in front of Texas high school football coaches. Specific NIL amounts have been hard to come by thus far, but expect comments like these from college coaches to be a huge part of the recruiting frontier.

"That's because of our brand," Saban told the coaches of Young's early financial success.