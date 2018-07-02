Huskies add kicker from Hawaii to 2019 recruiting class

The Washington Huskies added a kicker to their 2019 class Monday.
Timothy Horn, a three-star recruit from Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, announced his verbal commitment to UW via Twitter.
"I am so blessed and grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Washington," he wrote.
Horn is the first kicker to join the 2019 class. He passed up offers from Hawaii and Army in favor of the Huskies.
He is the 11th player to commit to the Huskies' 2019 class, and third from Hawaii.
Defensive lineman Sama Paama of Kaimuki High School in Honolulu committed in April, and linebacker Miki Ah You of Kahuku High School, who committed in June.
