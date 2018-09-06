Chris Petersen declines comment on left tackle Trey Adams’ injury

UW head coach Chris Petersen had no updates Thursday on left tackle Trey Adams. Asked to comments on Adams’ injury and status, Petersen said he had nothing to say.
The Seattle Times reported that Adams was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday. The left tackle also posted a picture from a hospital bed on Wednesday with the location tag for Harborview Medical Center.
Adams, a preseason All-American, suffered a back injury the week before UW’s season-opening loss to Auburn and didn’t travel to Atlanta with the team. Junior Jared Hilbers started in Adams’ place.
Adams missed the second half of the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. He was projected by many to be a top-15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Huskies will play their home opener against North Dakota on Saturday at 2 p.m.
