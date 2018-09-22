Call it what you want, but the Huskies will take the result over Arizona State

Washington Huskies wide receiver Aaron Fuller (2), Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9), and Washington Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (51) (51) celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Arizona State Sun Devils in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com