Call it what you want, but the Huskies will take the result over Arizona State

It was a weird game, said Washington wide receiver Ty Jones. Hard to follow. Neither team ever really pulled away, so the Huskies couldn’t feel the momentum swings.
Oddly enough, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Scott Huff chose the same descriptor earlier in the week when discussing UW’s loss to Arizona State last season.
This time, though — weird or not — Washington came out on top, beating Arizona State 27-20 at Husky Stadium on Saturday night.
“We liked the plan,” said offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. “We thought the guys executed it. It seemed like a similar plan on both sides of the ball: As physical as we could be.”
The weird game had a bizarre start, and not in the way UW envisioned.
The Huskies took a risk, attempting a double-pass on the first play of its opening drive. But wide receiver Andre Baccellia’s pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Chase Lucas, who returned it 19 yards to the Huskies’ 20-yard line.
UW nearly got the stop — the Huskies recovered a Benjamin Eno fumble that was overturned — before Eno scored on a 1-yard run. It took just 3:44 seconds for UW to fall behind by a touchdown.
“I wish we didn’t call it, but it really was on me,” said head coach Chris Petersen. “I was bummed that I put our defense in such a bad situation. But we’re going to take chances and we’re going to have plays and we’re not going to back away from that stuff.
“We’ve made a lot of plays over the years doing that kind of stuff. People have to pay attention to it and defend it. It’s just too bad they were on it better than we were.”
The Huskies responded with a touchdown on their next drive and went into halftime up 17-10. After the first quarter, they never trailed again.
UW had its biggest lead, 27-13, after Browning hit Cade Otton with a 5-yard pass in the back corner of the end zone with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter. Arizona State pulled back within a touchdown with 2:54 remaining on a 1-yard run from quarterback Manny Wilkins.
The Sun Devils then nearly held UW to a three-and-out, but a pass from Browning to Baccellia that was originally called incomplete was overturned after review. That kept the Huskies’ drive alive with 2:34 remaining and they were able to run out the clock from there.
UW was surprised by Arizona State’s offensive plan. The Sun Devils are led by Wilkins and N’Keal Harry, arguably the top receiver in the Pac-12. The Huskies expected more shots downfield, but they never came.
Wilkins finished 17 of 27 for 104 and no touchdowns. Harry caught just five passes for 20 yards. His longest reception went for just 5 yards.
“I thought they were going to come in, get the ball, make sure N’Keal gets a couple deep shots in,” said UW cornerback Byron Murphy. “They switched it up on us and we just had to go out there and play our game.”
While defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake also wasn’t anticipating Arizona State’s game plan, he said it worked.
“They did pound the ball,” he said. “We don’t want to give up that many yards rushing. We had a lot of respect for Manny, their quarterback. I thought he was one of the best quarterbacks we faced up to this date in terms of how he could throw it, how he could run it, also.
“I definitely thought they would have been more aggressive in the passing game. But it was a good plan, they kept the game close and it was a nail biter right until the end.”
Comments