Chris Petersen on how UW’s defense was tested against UCLA
Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks about UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. The Bruins tested the Huskies' defense, particularly with a big second half. UCLA had more total yards against UW then any other offense this season.
UW quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin have played with each other all four years, a rare luxury for Washington to get that much experience in the backfield. They talk about their chemistry ahead of Auburn showdown.