Quarterback Jake Browning on UW’s win over UCLA

Quarterback Jake Browning talks about Washington's 31-24 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Browning analyzes his 30-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones in the fourth quarter that set up UW's critical touchdown.
