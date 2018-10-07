Wide receiver Aaron Fuller on key offensive moments for UW

Washington receiver Aaron Fuller talks about the offense stepping up in big moments during UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. After struggling in the second half, the Huskies put together a key touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service