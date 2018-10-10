UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan previews UW-Oregon

Washington receiver Aaron Fuller talks about the offense stepping up in big moments during UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. After struggling in the second half, the Huskies put together a key touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jake Browning talks about Washington's 31-24 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Browning analyzes his 30-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones in the fourth quarter that set up UW's critical touchdown.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks about UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. The Bruins tested the Huskies' defense, particularly with a big second half. UCLA had more total yards against UW then any other offense this season.
UW quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin have played with each other all four years, a rare luxury for Washington to get that much experience in the backfield. They talk about their chemistry ahead of Auburn showdown.