Washington coach Chris Petersen, center, raises the trophy as he celebrates with his players after a 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Washington coach Chris Petersen, center, raises the trophy as he celebrates with his players after a 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar AP
Washington coach Chris Petersen, center, raises the trophy as he celebrates with his players after a 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar AP

University of Washington

Washington to face Ohio State in Rose Bowl

By Lauren Kirschman

lkirschman@thenewstribune.com

December 02, 2018 09:44 AM

Washington will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes, who were hoping to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff after beating Northwestern in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game, will instead be heading to Pasadena, Calif. on New Year’s Day.

Ohio State came in at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 6 Georgia.

It’s the first match-up between the Huskies and Ohio State since 2007 and the first in the Rose Bowl. UW hasn’t been to the Rose Bowl since 2001 when it beat Purdue 34-24. Ohio State last played in the Rose Bowl in 2010, beating Oregon 26-17.

The College Football Playoff field consists of:

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame

Sports Pass

Get more stories like this with The News Tribune’s Sports Pass, a digital sports-only subscription for $30 a year. That’s just $2.50 a month. Sign up today for your ticket to everything sports in the Northwest.

  • Gregg Bell gives you wall-to-wall coverage of the Seahawks
  • TJ Cotterill follows the action inside and outside the Mariners clubhouse
  • Lauren Kirschman follows everything Huskies football and UW hoops
  • Lauren Smith blankets the South Sound preps scene
  • Video and photo galleries from our award-winning visual journalists

  Comments  