Husky guard Jaylen Nowell named Pac-12 Player of the Week for third time

Washington sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Week for his outings against Oregon and Oregon State.
He is the fifth player in UW history to receive the award three times in one season and the first since since Isaiah Thomas in 2011-12. Nowell was also honored for the weeks of Nov. 19 and Dec. 10.
Nowell averaged 19.5 points on 61 percent shooting from the field (11-of-18), 75 percent from the 3-point line (6-of-8) and 84.6 percent from the free throw line (11-for-13) in the Huskies’ wins over Oregon and Oregon State last week. Nowell recorded his seventh 20-point game of the season against Oregon. He then shot 66.6 percent from the field while scoring 19 points against Oregon State.
Nowell is leading the Huskies in scoring, averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field. He’s also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is shooting 54.5 percent from the 3-point line in conference play.
UW is 7-0 in Pac-12 play, their best start in the conference since they opened 14-0 in 1952-53. The Huskies will host USC on Wednesday and UCLA on Saturday.
