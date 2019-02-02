Washington-UCLA preview and breakdown

UCLA (12-9, 5-3 PAC-12) AT WASHINGTON (17-4, 8-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
UCLA
4 Jaylen Hands, G (6-3, so.): 11.9 ppg, 6.6 apg
23 Prince Ali, G (6-4, jr.): 10.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
13 Kris Wilkes, G (6-8, so.): 17.7 pig, 4.8 rpg
24 Jalen Hill, F (6-10, fr.): 3.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg
1 Moses Brown, C (7-1, fr.): 11.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Scouting report: Washington improved to 8-0 in the Pac-12 with a victory over USC on Wednesday. Every other team in the conference has at least three losses. The Huskies are currently on a 10-game winning streak.
UCLA is coming off back-to-back victories over Arizona and Washington State. Before that, the Bruins lost three straight games to Oregon State, USC and Arizona State. UCLA fired head coach Steve Alford in December after a 7-6 start to the season. The Bruins are 5-3 under interim head coach Murray Bartow.
The Bruins are the top rebounding team in the conference. They are averaging 42.7 rebounds per game this season and 43.3 rebounds per game in Pac-12 play. They have also been the top offensive rebounding team in conference play, averaging 12.4 offensive rebounds per game.
Moses Brown is one of the top shot blockers in the conference. He’s tied for second with UW’s Matisse Thybulle with 2.1 blocks per game.
“They’ve got a lot of size,” said Husky head coach Mike Hopkins. “They’ve got a lot of athleticism. They’ve got a lot of talent. It’s always difficult. They’ve got long, athletic players. It’s hard to score against them.”
The Huskies have been stellar defensively in Pac-12 play, holding conference opponents to a league-best 64.6 points per game on 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 32.3 shooting from the 3-point line.
UW has also been the top shooting team during conference play. The Huskies are first in field goal percentage (50.5) and second in 3-point percentage (41.1).
