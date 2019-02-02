Huskies remain undefeated in Pac-12 with 69-55 victory over UCLA

In the first half, Washington and UCLA combined for 29 turnovers, nine in the opening five minutes alone.
While the Huskies’ zone defense suffocated UCLA — guard Matisse Thybulle had six steals in the first half and finished with seven — UW once again struggled against the full-court press.
It took until the second half for both teams to settle down. And once they did, it was the Huskies who hit their stride and earned a 69-55 victory.
UW went on an 11-3 run over the final 5 minutes and 57 seconds of the first half. That stretch was capped by a Jaylen Nowell 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining that gave the Huskies a 31-23 advantage at halftime.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Huskies then opened the second half with an 8-2 run. After Noah Dickerson made a foul shot, David Crisp scored on a driving layup. UCLA’s Kris Wilkes then hit a turnaround jumper before Dominic Green made a second-chance 3-pointer for UW. Nowell then hit a jumper to put UW ahead by 14 points, 39-25, with 16:27 left.
UCLA used a 7-0 spurt to pull within seven points, 46-39, with 11:11 left. But after Prince Ali capped the stretch with a dunk in transition, Husky head coach Mike Hopkins called timeout. That was all the Huskies needed to regroup.
Nowell was fouled on a made jumper out of the timeout and hit a free throw to put the Huskies back up by 10 points. After Wilkes hit two foul shots for UCLA, Thybulle drained a corner 3-pointer and Nowell added a floater. Then, after Dominic Green hit a 3-pointer to put UW up 57-43 with 7:02 left, UCLA called timeout. But there was no regrouping for the Bruins.
They never threatened again.
The Huskies lost Dickerson to an apparent ankle injury 2 minutes into the second half. Dickerson didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the court. He eventually returned to the Huskies’ bench on crutches and spent the rest of the game with ice on his ankle. Dickerson also briefly left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury.
UW finished 11-of-24 from beyond the arc. Crisp and Nowell each had 15 points, while Thybulle had 14.
Comments