Huskies defeat UCLA 69-55

University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) throws down a putback dunk over University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
It was a sellout crowd as the University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) scores on a fast-break layup in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) goes up for a shot while defended by UCLA’s Kris Wilkes (13) in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) puts up shot over UCLA’s Chris Smith (5) in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) puts up a shot while defended by UCLA’s Moses Brown (1) and Alex Olesinski (0) in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) puts up a shot in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) reacts after a foul called against UCLA. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jamal Bey (0) and University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) and UCLA’s Jules Bernard (3) get tangled under the hoop in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins coaches up the team during a timeout in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) throws down a dunk in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) passes out of a shot in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) and UCLA’s Jaylen Hands (4) collide in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
UCLA’s Kris Wilkes (13) shoots while defended by University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15). The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) reacts after scoring a three-point-shot in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) goes in for a layup in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) puts up a shot in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) puts up a shot in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) steals the ball from UCLA’s Moses Brown (1) in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard David Crisp (1) drives to the hoop in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
An official gestures to the Washington bench as University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) lays injured on the court in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) attempts a shot around UCLA’s Moses Brown (1). The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (4) and University of Washington guard Travis Rice (30) react after a foul in the in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) puts up a shot in the second half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
University of Washington guard Jaylen Nowell (5) puts up a shot under heavy defense by UCLA’s Jalen Hill (24) in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
UCLA’s Kris Wilkes (13) dunks in the first half. The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com