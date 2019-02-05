What Class of 2019 prospects could the Huskies add on National Signing Day?

Washington signed 20 football players during the early signing period in December. At the time, head coach Chris Petersen said the class was close to the size the Huskies had in mind. Still, he also said there could be a few additional recruits on National Signing Day.
On Wednesday, that day will be here. And there are several players who could still join UW’s Class of 2019.
Last week, four-star safety Asa Turner recommitted to the Huskies. Turner originally committed in July, but then didn’t sign during the early signing period in December. He was reportedly deciding between UW and Notre Dame.
The addition of Turner to the prospects the Huskies signed during the early signing period moved their class to No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 17 in the country, according to 247Sports.com. Oregon has the No. 1 class in the conference.
Here are the other key names the Huskies could add to their class:
- Henry To’oto’o, a four-star linebacker, will announce his decision on ESPNU on Wednesday in the 12 p.m. hour. He’s deciding between UW, Alabama and Tennessee. 247Sports considers To’oto’o the No. 7 player in California and the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation.
- Three-star safety Jayden Williams will decide between UW and USC. He’s commitment video will be released on Twitter Tuesday night. He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 113 safety in the country.
- Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua is committed to USC but took official visits to UW, Utah, Oregon and UCLA. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 22 wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 player in Utah. The Huskies only have one wide receiver — three-star Taj Davis — currently signed. Nacua will announce during a ceremony at Orem High School (Utah) at 11 p.m. PST.
- Daniel Heimuli, a four-star inside linebacker lists UW among a top five that also includes Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Alabama. 247Sports considers Heimuli the No. 13 inside linebacker in the country. Heimuli will announce his commitment during a ceremony at Menlo-Atherton High School (Calif.) at 1 p.m.
