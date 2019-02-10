Four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua picks Huskies

Asked on National Signing Day if Washington could still add more players to to its 2019 class, head coach Chris Petersen smiled and said the Huskies never stopped recruiting.
It wasn’t difficult to guess who he was thinking about.
Earlier that day, four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua announced he wouldn’t be making his college decision until a later date. On Sunday night, that time arrived. Appearing on KSL 5 TV in Salt Lake City, Nacua announced he would sign with UW, picking the Huskies over Oregon, USC, UCLA, Utah and BYU.
Nacua (6-2, 190) is considered the No. 1 player in Utah and the No. 22 wide receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.com. He’s the 15th four-star recruit and 23rd player in the Huskies’ 2019 class, which is ranked No. 11 by 247Sports and No. 16 in the site’s composite rankings.
The addition of Nacua addresses one of UW’s biggest areas of need. The Huskies signed just one other wide receiver — three-star Taj Davis — in the Class of 2019.
Nacua, who took home offensive MVP honors at the Polynesian Bowl, was originally committed to USC. He holds the Utah state records for career receiving yards (5,226), touchdown catches (58) and receptions(260), among others. He was named Utah’s Gatorade football player of the year last season.
