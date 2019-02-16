Washington-Washington State: Preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (19-5, 10-1) VS. WASHINGTON STATE (10-14, 3-8)
Saturday, 5 p.m., Beasley Coliseum
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.4, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg
WASHINGTON STATE
3 Robert Franks, F (6-9, sr.): 22.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg
2 CJ Elleby, F (6-6, fr.): 15.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg
13 Jeff Pollard, F (6-9, jr.): 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg
23 Ahmed Ali, G (5-11, jr.): 7.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
5 Marvin Cannon, F (6-5, so.): 6.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Scouting report: Washington is coming off its first loss of the Pac-12 season. The Huskies’ loss to Arizona State last week snapped a 12-game winning streak.
Washington State didn’t lose on its Arizona road trip, sweeping Arizona and Arizona State.
Robert Franks, who leads the conference in scoring, was named the Pac-12 Player of Week for his performances. He averaged 34 points and 10.5 rebounds in the victories, making 12-of-18 3-pointers.
“He’s a three-level scorer,” said UW senior Noah Dickerson. “We just got make sure we know where he’s at on the floor at all times.”
Said Husky head coach Mike Hopkins: “I don’t know where they’ll play him. Last year they started him in the short corner and then the second half they put him in the high post. He’s a great 3-point shooter with great range.”
Beyond Franks, Washington State also has freshman CJ Elleby, who is the Cougars’ second-leading scorer. Elleby had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds against Arizona State before scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds against Arizona.
UW will be back at full strength against the Cougars. Hameir Wright didn’t play in either game last week while dealing with flu-like symptoms. Dickerson played but didn’t start on a sprained ankle. On Thursday, he said he felt 80-85 percent healthy.
The Huskies, who hold Pac-12 opponents to 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 29.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc, will be looking to rebound from allowing Arizona State to shoot 61.7 percent from the field.
Comments