No. 25 Huskies upset by Cal ... but still clinch outright Pac-12 regular season title

No. 25 Washington won the Pac-12 regular season championship outright on Thursday night.
Just not the way it wanted to.
Instead of celebrating the title after earning a victory, the Huskies fell to Cal 76-73, handing the Golden Bears their first victory in conference play. Meanwhile, Arizona State lost, guaranteeing the Huskies the title even as they suffered their worse loss of the season.
David Crisp had a chance to tie the game with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the ball bounced off the rim. That paved the way for a strange scene at center court: The Golden Bears celebrating, the conference champion Huskies walking off dejected.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
With 4:36 remaining, Jaylen Nowell grabbed a defensive rebound and then raced down the court for a transition layup. The basket tied the score 71-71.
Connor Vanover then hit a jumper for Cal to put the Golden Bears ahead 73-71 with 3:26 left. With 2:22 remaining, Crisp came up with a steal, cut past Cal’s defenders and scored a layup to tie the game at 73. Darius McNeill was then fouled at the other end and he went 1-of-2 from the foul line.
With the Huskies trailing 74-73, a jump ball handed possession back to Cal. After Nowell had a layup blocked, Paris Austin hit two foul shots to put Cal up 76-73 with 23 seconds left.
UW had its chances to tie the game. Dominic Green and Nowell both got 3-pointers off in the game’s final seconds. Then, after an official review handed the ball back to the Huskies with just more than 1 second remaining, Crisp got off the final shot.
With the way Crisp played, it seemed almost destined to go in. He finished with a career-high 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field. But try as he might, the senior point guard couldn’t will UW to a victory.
The Huskies trailed 45-44 at the half. The Golden Bears tied with Washington State in scoring the most points against UW in conference play. Nowell had 22 points for the UW. McNeill had 19 points for Cal while Vanover added 18.
The Huskies will look to bounce back against Stanford on Sunday.
Comments