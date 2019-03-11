Husky guards Matisse Thybulle, Jaylen Nowell named to All-Pac-12 first team

Washington guards Jaylen Nowell and Matisse Thybulle were both named to the All-Pac-12 first team on Monday morning. Forward Noah Dickerson was an honorable mention selection.
Thybulle was also named to the conference’s all-defensive team.
Nowell is UW’s leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field. Nowell also averages 5.3 rebounds an 3.1 assists. He was selected as one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
Thybulle averages 9.5 points, 3.5 steals, 2.3 blocks and 3.1 rebounds per game. A semifinalist for for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Thybulle is the only player since 1992-93 to record at least 100 blocks and 60 steals in a season. He’s also the only active player to be in the top 25 career rankings in both steals and blocks.
Dickerson averages 12.9 points and 7.2 rebound per game. He’s just the sixth player in UW history to record 1,500 points and 900 rebounds in his career.
Washington State’s Robert Franks, who averages 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, was also named to the All-Pac-12 first team. CJ Elleby was named to the all-freshman team. He averages 14.9 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Cougars.
The Pac-12 will announce its Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year at 5 p.m. PT on the Pca-12 Networks.
