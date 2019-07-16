University of Washington
Emerald Ridge’s Mosiah Nasili-Kite dismissed from UW
Defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has been dismissed from the Washington’s football program due to a violation of team rules, the university announced on Tuesday.
UW said it would have no further comment about the decision.
Nasili-Kite (formerly Nasili-Liu) attended Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup. A former three-star recruit, Nasili-Kite was part of the 2018 recruiting class and redshirted last season.
Nasili-Kite orginally commited to Utah but flipped to UW shortly after the Huskies offered him a scholarship.
The Huskies now have 11 defensive lineman on their roster.
Comments