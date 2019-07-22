UW Huskies will host UCLA, USC to open Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule

University of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins talks with the Dawg Pack after the win. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Pac-12 released pairings and locations for the 2019-20 men’s basketball season on Monday and Washington will open conference play at home against UCLA and USC the week of Jan. 1-5.

Specific dates and times will be released later this summer after selections by the conference’s television partners are televised. Every game will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS or the Pac-12 Network.

After starting their league schedule at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies will travel to Cal and Stanford the week of Jan. 8-12.

Due to the league’s unbalanced schedule, UW will only face Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado and Utah a single time. The Huskies host Oregon and Oregon State the week of Jan. 15-19 and travel to Colorado and Utah the week of Jan. 22-26.

The Pac-12 will move to a 20-game conference schedule next season.

UW will finish its home schedule against Washington State the week of Feb. 26-March 1. The Huskies will then wrap up the Pac-12 regular season at Arizona and Arizona State the week of March 4-7.

UW is the defending Pac-12 regular season champion. The Huskies finished last season 27-9 (15-3 Pac-12) and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. While UW lost four starters from last year’s team, it brought in a top-20 recruiting class that includes five-star prospects Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels.

Here is a look at UW’s complete Pac-12 slate:

Jan. 1-5: UW vs. UCLA/USC

Jan 8-12: UW at Cal/Stanford

Jan. 15-19: UW vs. Oregon/Oregon State

Jan. 22-26: UW at Colorado/Utah

Jan. 29-Feb. 2: UW vs. Arizona/Arizona State

Feb. 5-9: UW at Washington State

Feb. 12-16: UW at UCLA/USC

Feb. 19-23: UW vs. Cal/Stanford

Feb. 26-March 1: UW vs. Washington State

March 4-7: UW at Arizona/Arizona State