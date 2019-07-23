Huskies land three-star Texas linebacker Cooper McDonald

Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Outside linebacker Cooper McDonald joined Washington’s 2020 class on Tuesday.

McDonald (6-3, 220) is a three-star outside linebacker out of Northwest High School in Justin, Texas. He is considered the No. 68 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.

McDonald , who visited UW in early June, chose the Huskies over offers from Utah, Baylor, Colorado, Army and Virginia, among others.

McDonald became the 13th member of UW’s Class of 2020, which is now ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 22 in the country by 247Sports. He’s he second player to commit from Texas, joining three-star running back Jayveon Sunday. McDonald is only the second defensive player in the class. Three-star inside linebacker Carson Bruener commited in June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McDonald finished his junior season with two interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, according to MaxPreps.