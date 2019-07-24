UW picked second in Pac-12 North; three Huskies named to preseason All-Pac-12 first team

Washington defensive back Myles Bryant during the University of Washington Huskies fall camp at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Defending conference champion Washington was picked by the media to finish second in the Pac-12 North this season.

Utah, who lost to the Huskies in last year’s Pac-12 championship game, was picked to win the South Division and conference title. The Utes received 206 points, including 33 first-place votes. Oregon (11), UW (9), USC (2) and Washington State (1) also received votes to win the conference championship.

The Huskies received 189 points, includng 17 first-place votes. They were narrowly edged out by Oregon as the Ducks were picked to win the North Division with 190 points and 17 first place votes. Stanford (129 points) was predicted to finish third followed by Washington State (108), Cal (81) and Oregon State (38). Washington State received a single first-place vote.

USC was selected to finish second in the South, receiving 167 points and two first-place votes. Arizona State and UCLA (118) tied for third followed by Arizona (85) and Colorado (46).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

UW placed three players on the preaseason All-Pac-12 first team: Center Nick Harris, offensive lineman Trey Adams and defensive back Myles Bryant. Tight end Hunter Bryant was named to the second-team.

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller, offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike were all given honorable mention. Defensive back Elijah Molden also received honorable mention as an all-purpose player.

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III was the Cougars’ lone representative on the first team.

Offensive lineman Abe Lucas and linebacker Jahad Woods were both named to the second team while running back Max Borghi and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon were given honorable mention. Like Molden, Travell Harris received honorable mention as an all-purpose player.