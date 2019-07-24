Chris Petersen in no hurry to name UW Huskies’ starting quarterback

Nick Harris speaks at Pac-12 media day Washington center Nick Harris speaks to reporters at Pac-12 media day on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington center Nick Harris speaks to reporters at Pac-12 media day on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Chris Petersen hasn’t named a starting quarterback, he doesn’t have a timeline for naming a starting quarterback and odds are, he would really like everybody to stop asking.

But he’s not oblivious. He knows what’s being said. Without mentioning Georgia transfer Jacob Eason by name, Petersen referenced the fact that outsiders have already anointed “certain guys” to starting positions. But Petersen isn’t interested in anointing anyone just yet.

Washington’s head football coach said he’s looking forward to an “awesome competition” during fall camp. That battle will come down to Eason and redshirt sophomore Jake Haener. So, when will that announcement be made?

Whenever Petersen feels like it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“None of that matters to me even kind of,” he said during Wednesday’s Pac-12 media day. “We feel like when we got the guy, we’ll name the guy, give him a shot go in there and play, see what that looks that.”

The eventual starting quarterback will be tasked with handling the offensive adjustments Petersen and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan have been working to implement since the Huskies fell in the Rose Bowl last season.

What those adjustments come down to, Petersen said, is simplification. Sometimes, that means just changing the verbage. Other times, it means removing plays.

The changes were designed to improve an offense that often lacked explosive plays and red zone efficiency last year. The Huskies, who finished eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and passing offense, scored on 49 of their 65 red zone appearances and reached the end zone just 35 times.

“It’s weird because when you look at all our tapes of what we did, I really feel like we are this close to be really good on offense,” Petersen said. “We did some wonderful things and then we kind of shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit in some of those situational football things. Until you look at it, you’re like, this is good stuff, like the stuff that we were calling and why were calling it.

“You would like to put it on, ‘This is not good and what are we doing?’ It’s not like that. It comes down to a lot of these detailed things. How are we able to, as coaches, help take care of these details? One of the things is you got to get … hopefully a little bit simpler. That can make us harder to defend. If it’s too many details … it can become cumbersome for people.”

Petersen said the goal is take something complex and make it simple for the players to understand. When it comes to that, the quarterbacks play a key role.

Last year, the coaches were conferring with four-year starter Jake Browning. That, Petersen said, was both a blessing and a curse. While Browning had an in-depth understanding of the offense, his teammates weren’t necessarily as comfortable.

“(Browning) could handle it,” Petersen said. “It wasn’t him. When you’re checking stuff and everything with him, there’s still a trickle down and everybody else has to be able to deal with that as well. And so sometimes maybe it was a little much.

“He wouldn’t make the mental error. But just in terms of being able to operate at a fast speed … and without trying to do too much and that type of thing. That kid could do a lot of stuff. He could handle a lot in four years. Maybe that had a little bit to do with it.”

The offense will run differently this season, no matter who wins the starting quarterback position.

The hype surrounding Eason is palpable. As a true freshman at Georgia in 2016, he completed 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns. And since the moment he decided to transfer, UW fans have been openly daydreaming about how he would run the Huskies’ offense.

But even if he wins the job as expected, Petersen said there is more to the role than just talent. The quarterback will also play a key role in discussing offensive tweaks.

“You got to make sure whoever the quarterback is can handle it,” Petersen said. “It’s not fair to think that whoever the quarterback is can handle what Jake was doing for a long time. You got to build from there.”