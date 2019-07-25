UW coach Chris Petersen talks assistant coach turnover and transfers

Washington head coach Chris Petersen answers questions during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Teams try to lure defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake away from Washington every offseason, but head coach Chris Petersen is never shocked when he decides to stay.

“First of all, we pay assistants well,” Petersen said during Wednesday’s Pac-12 media day. “If you look at our budget for assistants, we got good guys but we pay them well.”

After last season, Lake received a contract extension for the second consecutive year. He’ll now reportedly receive $4.6 million in guaranteed compensation over the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country.

“If there’s a better job for a guy and his family then it’s my job to help them get that if they’ve done a good job for Washington,” Petersen said. “Jimmy’s smart. He knows. He’s been through trading jobs for jobs. It might look good but really, is this a better deal? Eventually that better thing might come along that might be better for him and then it will be time to go. That’s part of the deal.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While Lake has been the face of the Huskies’ sustained defensive success, the Huskies have dealt with turnover at wide receivers coach. Petersen has been through four different receivers coaches since he took over at UW.

Brent Pease spent two seasons at UW but was let go in 2015. Current offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan then served one year as the wide receivers coach before leaving to take over as the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons. He returned to the Huskies in his current role last year.

Petersen then hired Matt Lubick, wh was UW’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2017 and 2018. Following last season, Lubick decided to leave the coaching profession. He’s now serving for Canvas Credit Union as the director of university relations with Colorado State University, his alma mater.

“I know he’s a real thoughtful guy,” Petersen said of Lubick’s departure. “Like all of us, we can get tunnel vision on our life and our job. Most of us have families that kind of bring us back to reality. When you’re a single guy, it can be even more even more intense if this is just everything that your whole life is about and that’s never good. Everybody’s is balancing their life. After talking to him about some of that stuff, it kind of made sense.”

Petersen hired Junior Adams to replace Lubick. Adams served as the wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator for Western Kentucky over the past two seasons. UW’s wide receivers spoke highly of Adams during spring practice, and Petersen said he’s off to a “great start.” But for a coaching position that’s faced so much turnover, the real test is longevity.

“It’s just like, do you recruit the right guys so enough talent is in there?” Petersen said. “Then you connect with them, then you bring your expertise in, then you teach them the right way, then can you build confidence as a coach to bring out everything they got in them. That’s what the process looks like in my mind. … You need a body of work.”

The transfer conversation

Petersen was asked about transfers during his time at the podium and received some criticism for his responses. While he said the transfer portal can be good for kids who want to leave a program, he also said it’s too easy for players to “tap out and go” when they face challenges.

Later, sitting with a small group of media members, Petersen expanded on his statements.

“I always say this,” he said, “when a kid truly can’t play at this level, you want to help him go. And that’s worked out in the past as well when they’ve gotten a chance to go compete other places. We got a lot of guys like that at Washington.”

Other times, Petersen said, the decision can be all about “speed and convenience.”

“I want it now,” he said, “and I’m not willing to sit a few years to make it happen.”

Jacob Eason, the Huskies’ likely starting quarterback this season, transferred to UW from Georgia. The Huskies also had two quarterbacks — redshirt freshmen Colson Yankoff and and Jacob Sirmon — put their names in the transfer portal this offseason.

While Sirmon removed his name after meeting with Petersen and Hamdan, Yankoff transferred to UCLA. Transfer situations are “a little trickier” at quarterback than with other positions, Petersen said, and he added that he didn’t try to convince Yankoff to stay.

“When they both went in, it was one guy is going, one guy should stay type of situation.” Petersen said. “I don’t know what they were thinking showing up at the same time. Why would you both go? That was the first time we had that. I wasn’t even there. I was out of town and it was like bang-bang.”

Petersen said one of his concerns is players who get stuck in the transfer portal. Scholarship limits mean that some athletes will forfeit their place on a team without finding new place to play. What he hopes for in the future is a hard rule across college football that doesn’t allow so much discretion.

“I don’t think it should be on the coaches, ‘Yeah, let’s let this guy go and not let this guy go,’” Petersen said. “I think we should have rules and organization to make it run effectively.”

Extra points

Petersen offered updates on a trio of wide receivers who missed all or most of spring camp. Senior Aaron Fuller, an honorable mention preseason All-Pac-12 selection, underwent what Petersen called a minor procedure and sat out all of spring. Petersen said he’ll be ready for fall camp. Fellow senior Quinten Pounds injured his knee during the 2018 season and underwent surgery. Petersen said he’s doing well but likely won’t be at full speed and cutting until a few weeks into camp. Junior receiver Ty Jones had a cast on his hand and missed most of spring practice. Petersen said he’s already working at full speed but is still building strength back in his hand. ...

The Huskies have two players committed from Texas in their 2020 class: Three-star running back Jayveon Sunday and three-star linebacker Cooper McDonald. Petersen said the Huskies’ goal is to land one to three players out of Texas every year. The biggest obstacle to recruiting the state more, he said, is simply time. “Any time you start going away from your footprint, you don’t know as much,” he said. “You’re not there as much. You’re not talking to the coach as much. That’s just why I like being in the world I know. I think there’s enough players out here to be successful.”