‘Kids feel that stuff.’ Jacob Eason facing high expectations as Huskies prepare to open fall camp

Chris Petersen sat at a table on a Hollywood terrace, picking at his lunch as he answered questions from a small group of reporters during July’s Pac-12 media day. In between bites of chicken and pasta, he laid out his concerns about social media.

As Petersen detailed Washington’s team rules — no cell phones in the training room, for one — the topic naturally turned to Jacob Eason. A former five-star recruit out of Lake Stevens, Eason transferred from Georgia to Washington last year.

Eason is the Huskies’ most-hyped quarterback in years, so he’s expected to replace Jake Browning as the starter. Not that Petersen would ever say as much. UW’s head coach has remained tight-lipped about the quarterback position. Asked about a timeline for naming a starter, Petersen was clear: There isn’t one.

But Petersen remains fully aware of the lofty expectations for Eason, and he knows fans are anticipating him beating out redshirt sophomore Jake Haener. The hype is everywhere, especially on all those social media platforms Petersen tries so hard to limit. It would be impossible, he said, for any player to live up to the advertising.

That’s why he’s talked to Eason about how to handle all of that chatter. And with UW preparing to open fall camp on Friday, Petersen plans to circle back to the subject. Just to be sure.

“I feel bad for him,” Petersen said. “It’s not the right thing. He’s battling for a starting quarterback position now and everybody has not only anointed him that, they’ve made him the savior of this program. It’s like, what are we doing? This kid is a good talent and all that stuff but we got to go through this process. It’s not going to be seamless. Like wow.

“I got the vibe it’s, ‘Browning is out and now we get good.’ Jake Browning was a special player for us, say what you want. I know I say stats are for losers but let’s look at the stats. Let’s all be losers for a minute. (Browning) won more games than anybody ever (for UW) at quarterback. So that’s unfair. It bums me out for (Eason) to have to deal with that. No matter how you try to insulate and all that, those kids feel that stuff.”

The even-tempered Eason might be more suited to the pressure than most. For all Petersen’s concerns about social media, Eason said in the spring he doesn’t pay attention. He’s in a few group chats and he’ll pass along memes to friends, but if he notices any sports news, it’s about the NFL.

That’s not to say he’s oblivious to the excitement. It would be impossible to avoid everything. That said, Eason’s strategy for dealing the pressure is simple: Take it, notice it and move on.

“I’ll do the best I can to please everyone but you can’t please everyone,” he said to the reporters that swarmed him after one of the Huskies’ early spring practices. “It’s awesome being in front of my family and friends and I love that they don’t have to fly to come and see me play. But you take it with a grain of salt and you do the best you can and work as hard you can.”

‘Let’s kind of hold it back a little bit’

Lew Widmann, Lake Stevens’ quarterbacks coach, understands Eason’s talent as well as anyone. The first time Widmann saw him throw, Eason was playing flag football and distracting Widmann from his son’s nearby soccer game.

“This one little kid, man,” Widmann said, “he was just chucking the ball all over the place.”

Widmann had known Eason’s dad, Tony Eason, for several years at that point. When Tony came walking by, the two exchanged pleasantries before Widmann pointed out Eason. That’s when Widmann found out that the kid outshining players three years older than him was Tony’s son.

“The ball, it was beautiful,” Widmann said. “I mean, it was a little ball and stuff like that but still it was like, ‘Wow, man.’ He was so much younger than everyone else on the team and the ball just kept zipping right out of his hand. I was like, that’s awesome.”

In other words, Widmann understands all the excitement. He’s been excited about Eason — described by Widmann as a youth sports legend — for years. But Widmann has already read several articles touting Eason as a Heisman hopeful, and that seems like too much, too soon. He has a starting job to win first.

Luckily, Widmann said Eason has never taken himself too seriously. The quiet, laid-back country kid Widmann coached in high school isn’t one to go seek out stories about himself. None of that matters, and Eason knows it.

“It all comes with the territory of being an All-American player and the air of being a starter in the SEC as a freshman,” Widmann said. “Obviously the kid has got as much talent as anybody in the country. But at the same time, you know, let’s kind of hold it back a little bit. And I’m on board with Chris Petersen all the way. Don’t do that to the kid.”

‘The sky was the limit’

Back when Eason was in high school, Washington State head coach Mike Leach gave Widmann some advice. It was short and to the point: “Don’t mess with that kid’s motion.”

“I was like, ‘I’m not touching anything like that,’” Widmann said. “He has a God-given talent. He was always a ‘Yes, coach’ kind of guy and everything was about the team. It was never about Jacob. He was always willing to do anything that was asked.”

When Eason was in eighth grade, Lake Stevens attended an annual 7-on-7 tournament at Lakewood High School. The only problem? Its starting quarterback was at a baseball tournament in California.

So Widmann and head coach Tom Tri turned to Eason. They weren’t quite sure what to expect, but Eason led Lake Stevens straight through to the championship game. Later, over dinner, Widmann and Tri looked at each other with the same thought, “Wow, what do we have here?’”

“It was unbelievable what he did,” Widmann said. “It was like he played in our offense forever. … We knew that the sky was the limit at that point in time.”

During his high school career, Eason completed 662-of-1,025 passes for 9,813 yards and 102 touchdowns. In 2015, he was named the Gatorade State and National Player of the Year.

Eason was considered by 247Sports to be No. 1 player in Washington and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally in the Class of 2016. His offer list, including not only Washington and Georgia but also Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida State.

When Eason was in eighth and ninth grade, Widmann said he wanted to go to UW. But the coaching transition between Steve Sarkisian and Petersen left a void in the recruiting process. Widmann said the Huskies were one of the later schools to offer. Eason ended up choosing Georgia, a decision that partially stemmed from the relationships he built with his future teammates. But his time with the Bulldogs didn’t go as planned.

As a true freshman in 2016, Eason started 12 games, completed 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Bulldogs went 8-5 that year and defeated TCU in the Liberty Bowl. But Eason was injured in the season opener in 2017. He never won back the starting job from Jake Fromm, who led Georgia to an SEC Championship and a Rose Bowl victory.

“That’s kind of the way the ball bounces in college football,” Widmann said. “They’re all five-star guys. It isn’t like any of them aren’t talented or anything. It’s just that, I think this team was caught in this situation and the other kid came in. I don’t think he did anything to ever lose a job, that’s for sure.

“I think he’s mature enough to realize, you know, that happens sometimes. Unfortunately, injuries are part of football.”

‘He’ll seize the moment if you give him the chance’

Eason is healthy now and competing, once again, to take the field as a starting quarterback. Widmann knows this for sure: Eason loves being a Husky. And even though he’s still getting comfortable with the offense, he hasn’t had any issues getting comfortable with the team.

“I asked him when I was down there in spring and he loves what’s going on there,” Widmann said. “I think that he was pretty happy with the way things were going. He feels like he’s learning. It’s all new and it’s all different. But you know, it’s football. I know that when he becomes comfortable with their system and their reads and he knows what they’re asking of him that he can just go play.”

Back in the spring, Eason said the transition was from Georgia to UW was effortless. While it was difficult not taking the field on game days, Eason said he fully bought into Petersen’s “team first” concept. He threw himself into running the scout team and was selected as UW’s offensive scout team MVP.

“Our two hard works days of the week … we let (Eason) go,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said in January. “Like he has the scout card but it’s like, ‘Eason, let’s go. Try to dice us up, try to beat us.’ It definitely made us better to have an elite quarterback like that to face week in, week out.

“He’s been around. He’s a veteran. So he’s like: You know what? I know this is going to make our team better. And sure enough, he made us better. He’s a big-time talent. Great kid. Great command of the scout team.”

Coming out of high school, Widmann wanted to see Eason improve his vocal leadership. Eason is focused, but he’s never been rowdy or excitable. While he has a commanding presence, Widmann said sometimes his teammates needed more.

When he came to watch the Huskies practice in the spring, Widmann already noticed a difference. Even though Eason was playing more reserved in the new system, he was clearly putting in the effort to be more outgoing. And with all the talent UW has placed around him, Widmann’s advice now is simple: Take care of the ball, and don’t force anything.

“As long as he’s confident in the system and what’s happening, he doesn’t have to be the guy,” Widmann said. “And that’s a great thing for him to start out with. Expectations can be hard to manage sometimes but his attitude and his personality won’t let that stuff overwhelm him or anything.

“He’s just kind of a natural, laid-back guy. .. He’s competitive and he’s fiery and he wants to win as much as anybody but he’s under control. He’ll seize the moment if you give him the chance.”