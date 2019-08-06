More interceptions, Salvon Ahmed’s big run and more from Day 5 of UW fall camp

Washington Huskies running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs in a drill during University of Washington fall practice at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington’s practice on Tuesday was the last one open to the media, not including Saturday’s session that is open to the public.

Here’s what you need to know about the fifth practice of fall camp:

The defense came up with four interceptions. Jacob Sirmon threw the first on a pass that was intended for tight end Jack Westover. The ball was tipped by Ariel Ngata and then Dustin Bush dove to grab it before it could hit the ground. Dominique Hampton then picked off Dylan Morris on a ball intended for wide receiver David Pritchard.









Two more interceptions came during 7-on-7. First, Kyler Gordon jumped a route to pick off a Haener pass intended for Jones. Freshman safety Asa Turner then intercepted Sirmon after receiver Fatu Sua-Godinet slipped.









Freshman Cameron Williams also picked off Jacob Eason, but it was nullified by a defense holding penalty. If the interception stood, it would’ve been Eason’s first of fall camp.

Eason took the first reps with the No. 1 offense. But as has been the case throughout fall camp, Eason and Haener split time with the first team. Early on, Eason had a nice through to Hunter Bryant over the middle for a first down. Then, in his final series, Eason led the Huskies to a field goal. His pass on third down was intended for Quinten Pounds but was broken up by Hampton.









Haener took the No. 2 offense 80 yards down the field, finishing the drive with a touchdown pass to Westover, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.









In the final series of practice, Salvon Ahmed broke free for a gain about 30 yards up the left sideline.









Peyton Henry went 3-for-3 on field goals, making from about 39, 35 and 30 yards out. Tim Horn went 1-for-3 from the same distances.









During 11-on-11, Hunter Bryant fumbled a pass from Haener after taking a hit from Williams. The defense recovered the ball.









UW brought out the trick plays for the first time. After Haener handed off to Sean McGrew, McGrew flipped the ball to Baccellia on the reverse. Baccellia then gained about 15 yards up the sideline and into the red zone.

