UW Huskies release non-conference men’s basketball schedule

University of Washington forward Nahziah Carter (11) attempts a shot around UCLA’s Moses Brown (1). The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington released its 2019-2020 non-conference men’s basketball schedule on Thursday morning.

The Huskies will face four teams that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament in Baylor, Tennessee, Montana and Gonzaga. While there are no true road games on the schedule, the Huskies will play at three different neutral sites.

After opening with an exhibition against Western Washington on Oct. 31, UW will face Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska. The Huskies will also face Tennessee in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic in Toronto, Ontario on Nov. 16. On Dec. 22, 23 and 25, they will play in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Their opening game will be against Ball State on Dec. 22.

UW will play in seven straight home games from Nov. 19 to Dec. 17. That stretch is highlighted by a game against Gonzaga on Dec. 8. The Huskies narrowly lost to then-No. 1 Gonzaga, 81-79, on the road last season. The Bulldogs were a No. 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Huskies are coming off 27-9 season where they won the Pac-12 regular season championship and reached the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. They lost four starters and a key bench player from that team, including leading scorer Jaylen Nowell and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle. But the Huskies brought in a top-10 recruiting class that includes five-star forward Jaden McDaniels and five-star center Isaiah Stewart.

UW will travel to Italy from Aug. 12-22 on a foreign tour where it will face four Italian Series A teams. All games will be streamed on FloHoops.