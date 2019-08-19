UW ranked No. 13 in preseason AP top-25 poll

Washington coach Chris Petersen, center, raises the trophy as he celebrates with his players after a 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Washington was one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in the preseason Pac-12 top-25 poll released Monday morning. The Huskies debuted at No. 13.

Oregon was ranked just ahead of UW at No. 11 while Utah — the preseason favorite to win the conference — came in at No. 15. Washington State was 23rd and Stanford was 25th. UW, the defending Pac-12 champion, will play all four of those teams this season, with three of the games coming at home.

The Huskies will open the season at Husky Stadium against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31.

Clemson was the No. 1-ranked team followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Texas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW