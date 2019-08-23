Jacob Eason named UW Huskies’ starting quarterback

Quarterback Jacob Eason (10) throws a pass during drills at the Spring Game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 27, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Reports started circulating on Thursday night and on Friday morning, Washington head coach Chris Petersen confirmed it: Jacob Eason has been named the Huskies’ starting quarterback.

Eason, a former Lake Stevens star and five-star recruit who transferred from Georgia, spent the spring and fall competing mainly with redshirt sophomore Jake Haener for the spot. Petersen waited until the end of camp — UW will open the season against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31 — to make the call.

Eason started for Georgia as a true freshman in 2016, competing 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was injured in the season opener the next year and never regained the starting job. The 2015 national and state Gatorade Player of the Year, Eason passed for 9,813 yards and 102 touchdowns during his four years at Lake Stevens.

“Jake Haener and Jacob Eason obviously two really good quarterbacks, tight competition,” Petersen said. “You take it as long as you can. You got to make a decision and roll with it.”

While Eason will occupy the top spot on the depth chart, Haener won’t be spending all of his times on the sidelines. Petersen said he will also play against Eastern Washington because “he deserves it.” Asked if Haener would continue to see time throughout the season, Petersen didn’t necessarily rule it out.

“You know us, we take this thing one day, one week at a time,” Petersen said. “We’ve set our plan moving forward and you’re always adapting and adjusting depending on how things go. We’ve got our guy. We’re not having anyone looking over their shoulder but we’ve got a plan for how we’re going to do this. It’s important to have a good thing. You have a plan and you adapt and adjust as the season goes. That’s just how it is.”

After making the announcement, Petersen immediately praised all four quarterbacks on UW’s roster, a group that also includes redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Dylan Morris. Sirmon put his name in the transfer portal during the offseason, but removed it after a conversation with Petersen and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

“I still want to go back and say how impressed I was with all of our guys,” Petersen said. “I really do mean that sincerely. You want to talk about competition raising the level of play in a room, it was all those guys. Jacob Sirmon did a tremendous job. He’s right there. And Dylan Morris to be a freshman to go out there and operate, which most freshmen can’t do the reps that he got.”

Choosing Eason, Petersen said, was ultimately “a gut feeling.”

“I think sometimes it comes down to that,” Petersen said. “It was a little bit of a gut feeling when we … I can just go back to all the competitions that we’ve had that have been legitimate. It comes down to, you feel like you can win with a couple guys but you got to choose one and you got to roll.”

And come next Saturday, the Huskies will be rolling with Eason.