Jacob Eason lives up to hype as Huskies top Eastern Washington 47-14

Washington Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason (10) and Washington Huskies wide receiver Andre Baccellia (5) celebrate Baccellia’s touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Eastern Washington Eagles in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It didn’t happen on Washington’s first offensive series.

The Huskies’ opening drive ended with a 23-yard touchdown from Richard Newton out of the wildcat, but quarterback Jacob Eason’s longest pass was an 11-yard competition to Chico McClatcher.

The touchdown — the first of many in a 47-14 season-opening win over Eastern Washington— was appropriately celebrated. But there was something else UW fans were more than ready to see. And it didn’t take much longer.

On the first play of the next series, Eason dropped a 50-yard pass right into the hands of wide receiver Andre Baccellia for a touchdown. It was the moment Husky fans had been anticipating since Eason transferred from Georgia — and it didn’t disappointment.

Neither did Eason.

The former five-star prospect out of Lake Stevens completed 27-of-36 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns at Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon. He finished with the most passing yards in history for a UW player make his debut. Only three Huskies passed for more than 300 yards in their first game.

With UW leading 14-0, Eason threw a 7-yard fade to Aaron Fuller near the back left corner on the end zone. Fuller made an acrobatic catch, hauling in the ball with one hand and then getting a foot down as he was falling out of bounds.

The touchdown gave the Huskies a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, an advantage they increased to 28-0 when Eason hit senior wide receiver McClatcher with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:51 left in the second. It was McClatcher’s first touchdown since the Pac-12 championship game in 2016. McClatcher stepped away from the team for personal reasons after eight games last season.

Eastern Washington first got on the board late in the second quarter with a pass from Eric Barriere to Andrew Boston, who slipped by UW safety Cameron Williams and cornerback Keith Taylor to go 64-yards for the touchdown.

With 11:35 left in the third quarter, the Huskies responded with another touchdown pass from Eason to Fuller, who made another eye-popping catch in the end zone. Salvon Ahmed’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:13 left in the third quarter then pushed UW’s advantage to 42-7.

Antoine Custer scored the Eagles’ second touchdown on a 4-yard run with 14:12 left in the game. The Huskies added a 22-yard field goal from Peyton Henry then capped the scoring by forcing a safety with 2:22 remaining.