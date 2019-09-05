Cal quarterback Chase Garbers ‘burned’ Huskies on scrambles last season

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, California quarterback Chase Garbers passes during warmups before a football game in Berkeley, Calif. Garbers started 10 games as a redshirt freshman, completing 61.2 percent of his passes with 14 TDs and 10 interceptions. Garbers will likely be the man again this season although UCLA transfer Devon Modster could push him. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File) AP

If there is one thing defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake remembers about Cal quarterback Chase Garbers, it’s the amount of drives he extended with his feet during Washington’s 12-10 loss to the Golden Bears last season.

Garbers, who threw for 1,506 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, also rushed for 420 yards and two touchdowns on 98 attempts. He hurt the Huskies with his scrambling ability several times in Cal’s 12-10 win.

With UW leading 6-3 in the second quarter and Cal facing third-and-5 from the UW 41 yard line, Garbers rushed for 8 yards to pick up the first down before stepping out of bounds. Cal capitalized with a 35-yard field goal that trimmed the Huskies’ lead to 7-6.

It happened again on the Golden Bears’ next possession. On third-and-3 from UW’s 37-yard line, Garbers broke free for a gain of 13 yards. Cal ended up with a 41-yard field goal opportunity, but missed. Garbers also held onto the ball three times in the Golden Bears’ final offensive possession that ran out of the clock.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He’s very efficient with the football,” Lake said. “He knows where he’s going with it. I think (Cal offensive coordinator) Beau Baldwin, who I have a lot of respect for, does a great job of coaching the quarterbacks. He makes them have clean easy reads. (Garbers) is an athlete, too. He burned us last year I think four times on a third down scramble to keep the chains moving.”

Garbers trailed only Arizona State’s Manny Wilkins last season in rushing yards from a Pac-12 quarterback.

“You never like going against those athletic quarterbacks,” said UW head coach Chris Petersen. “We had one Week 1 and we have one Week 2. We don’t necessarily start with that but you can cover everything just right and then all of the sudden those guys hurt you when you take off.

“(Garbers is) really, really good at that. He’s a fast runner. He’s a physical player. That’s part of his game. This is probably year three for him in that system as well and that makes all the difference.”

Coaching staff additions

On Tuesday, Petersen announced two additions to the football staff: former UW linebacker John Timu and Cornelius Washington, who played at Georgia before spending five seasons in the NFL. Timu was a three-year starter for the Huskies.

Petersen said Thursday that Timu will serve as a program intern while Washington will help with recruiting.

“We’ve always known that he was going to be a coach,” Petersen said. “He made a decision that his playing days were over and it’s awesome to get him back here.”

Timu signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. He remained with the Bears on-and-off until he was released for the final time in September 2018.

“Some guys have known for a long time (that they want to coach) but other guys are still figuring it out,” Petersen said. “I think … you got to really want to do this. This is an extreme lifestyle. I wanted to make sure that they know that. And then once they do that, you kind of like having guys around you that know your way

“And one thing that’s different about that, too, they know it from the players’ side. They don’t see the inner workings of what this thing all looks like so I think it’s an awesome perspective for them to come back and see what all the coaches were doing.”

Nick Harris update

Petersen offered little update on center Nick Harris. He’s still considered week-to-week.

Harris was injured in the first quarter of UW’s season-opening win over Eastern Washington. He was helped off the field before making a brief stop in the medical tent and then spending the rest of the game watching from the sideline without his helmet.

Harris was listed as the No. 1 center on the Huskies’ depth chart for Cal.