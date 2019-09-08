Cal stuns No. 14 Huskies after lengthy lightning delay

Lightning strikes as the game is delayed due to severe weather in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the California Golden Bears in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

As Washington’s 15-game home winning streak came to an end, offensive lineman Trey Adams sat motionless on the Huskies’ bench. Head in his hands, Adams hardly flinched as the 17-yard game-winning field goal sailed through the uprights.

Cal’s sideline erupted in celebration. On the other side of the field, Adams paused for a moment before climbing to his feet. The Huskies were trailing by a single point with 8 seconds left on the clock. They needed a miracle, and in a bizarre game that was interrupted by a 2 hour and 39 minute lightning delay, it seemed like there could be one more twist in store.

Instead, the Golden Bears stopped UW one last time to secure the 20-19 win.

With 2 minutes and 5 seconds left in the game, Peyton Henry briefly gave the Huskies a 19-17 lead with a 49-yard field goal. Henry was swarmed by teammates at midfield as the Huskies climbed on the benches and waved towels to bring what remained of the once-large crowd of 66,327 to its feet.

But the jubilation was short-lived. Cal strung together a 9-play, 74-yard drive to set-up Greg Thomas’ game-deciding field goal.

The game officially kicked off at 7:40 p.m. But with 9 minutes and 46 seconds left in the first quarter, lightning illuminated the sky around Husky Stadium. The teams both headed to the tunnels while fans sought out cover from the ran. Fans initially cheered each lightning strike but by the final hour of the delay, the flashes received only boos.

Twice, the stadium lights were snuffed out by lightning. On the big screen, Stanford battled USC as the stadium DJ worked through his collection of rain-themed musical options. For nearly three hours, the field remained empty — save the occasional fan vaulting over the railing onto the field.

Then, just after 10 p.m., UW head coach Chris Petersen emerged from the tunnel. Microphone in hand, he made an announcement to the mostly empty seats at Husky Stadium: play would resume at 10:30 p.m.

Cheers erupted from the concourses where fans had been ordered to stand partway through the delay. Ten minutes later, the teams took the field for warm-ups. And by 10:30 p.m., the Huskies were resuming their second offensive series at their 37-yard line.

The first quarter ended with the teams locked in a scoreless tie, but Henry gave UW a 3-0 lead with a 36-yard field goal just 3 seconds into the second quarter. The Huskies then extended their advantage to 10-0 on a 21-yard Salvon Ahmed. The Golden Bears got on the board before halftime with a 23-yard field goal, sending UW into the break with a 10-3 lead.

The third quarter began just before midnight, and Cal tied the game on its first possession of the second half when Marcel Dancy took advantage of several missed tackles to roll 20 yards into the end zone. The score marked the Golden Bears’ first offensive touchdown against UW since 2016.

Henry put UW back up by, 13-10, a 21-yard field goal before Dancy found the end zone again, this time from 8 yards out, to give the Golden Bears a 17-13 advantage with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

With just more than 7 minutes left in the game, Henry hit a 25-yard field goal to pull the Huskies within one point, 17-16.