Huskies release full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule

Washington released its complete men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.

The Huskies will play on the ESPN Family of Networks 11 times — with the potential for several additions during non-conference play — and Fox Sports 1 six times. UW will also be featured on CBS when it plays Oregon on Jan. 18.

After opening the regular season against Baylor in Anchorage, Alaska, the Huskies will return home on Nov. 12 to face Mount St. Mary’s in the home opener. While there is no true road game on the non-conference slate, UW will also face Tennessee in Toronto, Ontario and travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.

The Huskies will open Pac-12 play at home against UCLA and USC before traveling to Stanford and California. They will play their regular season home finale against Washington State on Feb. 28 before wrapping up conference play on the road against Arizona State and Arizona.

During the non-conference slate, UW will face four teams that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament in Baylor, Tennessee, Montana and Gonzaga. It will face then face two more in Oregon and Arizona State during the Pac-12 season.

Here’s a look at the full schedule. Home games are in bold. Neutral site games are in italics.

2018-19 UW Men’s Basketball Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 31 - Western Washington (Exh) - TBA Armed Forces Classic

Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Baylor – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN – at Alaska Airlines Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Mount St. Mary’s – 6 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks (James Naismith Hall of Fame Classic)

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee – TBA – TBA – at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario)

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Maine – 8 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Friday, Nov. 22: Montana – 8 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Sunday, Nov. 24: San Diego – 7:30 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Monday, Dec. 2: South Dakota – 7:30 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Wednesday, Dec. 4: E. Washington – 7 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Sunday, Dec. 8: Gonzaga: 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Seattle: 8 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Diamond Head Classic

Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. Ball State – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – at Stan Sherriff Center (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Monday, Dec. 23: vs. UTEP/Hawai’i – 8/10:30 p.m. – ESPN2/U – at Stan Sherriff Center

Wednesday, Dec. 25: vs. TBD – TBD – ESPN2/U – at Stan Sherriff Center

Thursday, Jan. 2: UCLA – 7 p.m. – FS1

Sunday, Jan. 5: USC – 7 p.m. – FS1

Thursday, Jan. 9: at Stanford – 6 p.m. – FS1

Saturday, Jan. 11: at California – 5 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Thursday, Jan. 16: Oregon State – 8 p.m. – FS1

Saturday, Jan. 18: Oregon – 12:45 p.m. – CBS

Thursday, Jan. 23: at Utah – 5 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Saturday, Jan. 25: at Colorado – 6 p.m. – FS1

Thursday, Jan. 30: Arizona – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Feb. 1: Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Sunday, Feb. 9: at Washington State – 3 p.m. – ESPNU

Thursday, Feb. 13: at USC –6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

Saturday, Feb. 15: at UCLA – 7 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

Thursday, Feb. 20: Stanford – 7 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Saturday, Feb. 22: California – 3 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks

Friday, Feb. 28: Washington State – 6 p.m. – FS1

Thursday, March 5: at Arizona State – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U

Saturday, March 7: at Arizona – 7 p.m. – ESPN/2/U