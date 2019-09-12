University of Washington
Huskies release full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
Washington released its complete men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.
The Huskies will play on the ESPN Family of Networks 11 times — with the potential for several additions during non-conference play — and Fox Sports 1 six times. UW will also be featured on CBS when it plays Oregon on Jan. 18.
After opening the regular season against Baylor in Anchorage, Alaska, the Huskies will return home on Nov. 12 to face Mount St. Mary’s in the home opener. While there is no true road game on the non-conference slate, UW will also face Tennessee in Toronto, Ontario and travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.
The Huskies will open Pac-12 play at home against UCLA and USC before traveling to Stanford and California. They will play their regular season home finale against Washington State on Feb. 28 before wrapping up conference play on the road against Arizona State and Arizona.
During the non-conference slate, UW will face four teams that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament in Baylor, Tennessee, Montana and Gonzaga. It will face then face two more in Oregon and Arizona State during the Pac-12 season.
Here’s a look at the full schedule. Home games are in bold. Neutral site games are in italics.
2018-19 UW Men’s Basketball Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 31 - Western Washington (Exh) - TBA Armed Forces Classic
Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Baylor – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN – at Alaska Airlines Center (Anchorage, Alaska)
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Mount St. Mary’s – 6 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks (James Naismith Hall of Fame Classic)
Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee – TBA – TBA – at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario)
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Maine – 8 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Friday, Nov. 22: Montana – 8 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Sunday, Nov. 24: San Diego – 7:30 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Monday, Dec. 2: South Dakota – 7:30 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Wednesday, Dec. 4: E. Washington – 7 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Sunday, Dec. 8: Gonzaga: 4 p.m. – ESPN2
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Seattle: 8 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Diamond Head Classic
Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. Ball State – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2 – at Stan Sherriff Center (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Monday, Dec. 23: vs. UTEP/Hawai’i – 8/10:30 p.m. – ESPN2/U – at Stan Sherriff Center
Wednesday, Dec. 25: vs. TBD – TBD – ESPN2/U – at Stan Sherriff Center
Thursday, Jan. 2: UCLA – 7 p.m. – FS1
Sunday, Jan. 5: USC – 7 p.m. – FS1
Thursday, Jan. 9: at Stanford – 6 p.m. – FS1
Saturday, Jan. 11: at California – 5 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Thursday, Jan. 16: Oregon State – 8 p.m. – FS1
Saturday, Jan. 18: Oregon – 12:45 p.m. – CBS
Thursday, Jan. 23: at Utah – 5 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Saturday, Jan. 25: at Colorado – 6 p.m. – FS1
Thursday, Jan. 30: Arizona – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Feb. 1: Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Sunday, Feb. 9: at Washington State – 3 p.m. – ESPNU
Thursday, Feb. 13: at USC –6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U
Saturday, Feb. 15: at UCLA – 7 p.m. – ESPN/2/U
Thursday, Feb. 20: Stanford – 7 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Saturday, Feb. 22: California – 3 p.m. – Pac-12 Networks
Friday, Feb. 28: Washington State – 6 p.m. – FS1
Thursday, March 5: at Arizona State – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2/U
Saturday, March 7: at Arizona – 7 p.m. – ESPN/2/U
