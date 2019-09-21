Jacob Eason nearly perfect as Huskies top BYU

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey) AP

Jacob Eason wasn’t perfect during Washington’s 45-19 victory over BYU on Saturday.

But he was awfully close.

The Huskies’ quarterback finished 24-of-28 for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. At one point in the first half, he completed 13 straight passes before he was forced to throw the ball out of the end zone in the second quarter. His lone miscue came late in the third quarter when he threw an interception after the game was already well in-hand.

If there was a ever a performance that completely lived up to fans’ expectations, this was it.

In guiding the Huskies (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) to a 24-12 halftime lead, Eason threw touchdown passes on UW’s first two offensive possessions. The first was a 17-yard pass to redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton in the end zone. Newton, who played receiver early in his high school career, managed to keep his toes in-bounds as he tipped forward near the sideline.

Then, after BYU (2-2) scored on a 43-yard field goal, Eason found senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller with another 17-yard pass. Fuller held onto the ball while absorbing a hit in the end zone to put the Huskies up 14-3 after the extra point.

UW increased its lead to 21-3 when outside linebacker Ryan Bowman sacked Cougar quarterback Zach Wilson, causing a fumble that Brandon Wellington scooped up and ran back 69 yards for a touchdown. The Huskies then grabbed their largest lead of the half, 24-3, after a 30-yard field goal.

BYU climbed back into the game by scoring the final nine points of the first half on a 1-yard rush from Emmanuel Esukpa — the Cougars missed the extra point — and a 54-yard field goal by Jake Oldroyd with 26 seconds left.

Leading 24-9, the Huskies nearly added to their advantage. But they ran a fake field goal attempt on fourth down, and Race Porter was brought down before he reached the end zone. As he walked off the field at halftime, head coach Chris Petersen told a reporter that the fake was run by mistake due to miscommunication.

The Cougars looked primed to close the gap even more at the start of the third quarter after UW outside linebacker Joe Tryon was ejected for targeting, which moved BYU to its 40 yard line. But then freshman defensive back Trent McDuffie forced a fumble and recovered it, opening the flood gates for the Huskies.

On the UW’s ensuing possession, Eason found wide receiver Andre Baccellia with a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Then Fuller ran a punt back 88 yards for a touchdown.

Then Newton scored on a 3-yard rush.

With 5:22 left in the third quarter, BYU was suddenly looking at a 45-12 deficit. The Cougars added a touchdown before the end of the third quarter, but a comeback was already out of reach.