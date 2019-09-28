No. 17 Huskies earn first Pac-12 win with 28-14 victory over No. 21 USC

Washington Huskies defensive back Elijah Molden (3) intercepts a pass on the goal line intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) during the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the USC Trojans in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It took three plays for the momentum to shift in Washington’s 28-14 victory over USC on Saturday. Three plays for a promising Trojan drive to turn into a UW touchdown and a 21-point cushion for the Huskies.

It all started with Elijah Molden.

Running back Stephen Carr had just broken free for a 60-yard gain down the right sideline, moving USC deep into UW territory. The Trojans (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) looked primed to cut into the Huskies’ 20-7 advantage. But then quarterback Matt Fink looked for Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone. He ran into Molden instead.

The Huskies’ senior defensive back entered the game without a single career interception, a fact defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake grinned about earlier this week. Lake enjoyed teasing Molden about the drought, and openly contemplated starting a tally for the amount of days Molden had been on campus without a pick.

But Lake will never got that chance. Molden jumped the route, choosing the ideal time to grab his first-career interception. After the pick, the Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) took over at their 4-yard line.

Enter Salvon Ahmed.

On the second play from scrimmage, the junior running back — he missed last week’s game against Hawaii with a leg injury — weaved through the Trojans’ defense, cut toward the right sideline and took off for an 89-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, the Huskies pulled ahead 28-7 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

USC responded on its next drive, pulling within 28-14 with 2:10 left in the third quarter on a 44-yard pass from Fink to a wide-open Pittman. Early in the fourth quarter, the Huskies turned the ball over after a bungled trick play led a fumble that was recovered by USC defensive back Chris Steele. But the Trojans couldn’t capitalize as UW held them to a three-and-out.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Trojans drove all the way to the Huskies’ 2-yard line. But UW’s defense came up big again, stopping USC on fourth down to take over with 4:47 left on the clock. The Trojans got the ball back, driving back into Husky territory, before freshman safety Cameron Williams came up with his second interception of the game to seal the win.

The Huskies went into halftime with a 17-7 advantage after jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Redshirt freshman Richard Newton started the scoring on a 1-yard run, recording his seventh touchdown this season. Then, with 29 seconds left in the first quarter, Andre Baccellia dove on a Salvon Ahmed fumble in the end zone to boost the lead to 14-0.

At the start of the second quarter, Aaron Fuller called for a fair catch at the Huskies 5-yard line. UW then committed two penalties, which pushed it back to the 2-yard line before Joel Whitford came on to punt. The Trojans then started their drive at the Huskies’ 39-yard line, eventually scoring on a 3-yard rush by quarterback Matt Fink after a 12-play drive that lasted 5 minutes and 41 seconds.

Leading by a touchdown, the Huskies drove 49 yards in 11 plays to set up a 28-yard Peyton Henry field goal as time expired. Henry added a 35-yard field goal on UW’s first drive of the third quarter to put the Huskies up 20-7 with

After going into the break up 17-7, the Huskies added another field goal — this one from 35-yard out — on their first possession of the second half.

UW will now head out on the road. It will face Stanford next week before traveling to Arizona.