No. 15 Washington vs. Stanford: What to watch for

NO. 15 WASHINGTON (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. STANFORD (2-3, 1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. PT, Saturday

Where: Stanford Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Outlook: Washington topped USC 28-14 last week while Stanford is coming off a 31-28 victory over Oregon State.

The Cardinal will be without starting quarterback K.J. Costello for the second straight game. Costello injured his thumb in a loss to Oregon on Sept. 21. Backup Davis Mills has completed 50-of-80 passes for 597 yards, four touchdowns and an interception this season.

Wide receivers Michael Wilson and Connor Wedington and tight end Colby Parkinson all have more than 200 receiving yards on the season. Wilson is leading the way with 19 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Stanford is paced by running back Cameron Scarlett, who has rushed for 413 yards on 94 carries

The Cardinal are seventh in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (29.2 points per game) and seventh in yards allowed per game (413.6).

In last week’s victory over USC, UW quarterback Jacob Eason completed 16-of-26 passes for 180 yards. Running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Aaron Fuller caught six passes for 68 yards. The Huskies finished with three interceptions, two from freshman safety Cameron Williams and one from junior cornerback Elijah Molden.

UW hasn’t won at Stanford since 2007. Last season, the Huskies jumped out to a 21-0 lead at Husky Stadium before holding on for a 27-23 victory.

UW player to watch: Ahmed, who is coming off a career night against the Trojans. After missing the BYU victory with an injury, Ahmed didn’t miss a beat in returning against the Trojans. Now he’ll try to top that performance against Stanford.

Stanford player to watch: Mills. While UW head coach Chris Petersen said it doesn’t matter to the Huskies who plays quarterback, Stanford will be looking for Mills to step up and control the offense. In the win over Oregon State, he threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Keep an eye on: The first quarter. Through five games, UW is outscoring opponents 77-3 in the opening quarter. The Huskies are anticipating a quiet environment at Stanford, so creating early energy could be key.