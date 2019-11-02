Huskies let another lead slip away in 33-28 loss to No. 9 Utah

Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) gets into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Utah Utes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Another promising start. Another double-digit lead. Another opportunity against a top-15 team at Husky Stadium.

And another win Washington let slip away.

The Huskies had every chance to upset No. 9 Utah on Saturday afternoon. Instead, the Utes came from behind to pull out a 33-28 victory. it was UW’s second straight loss, and its fourth of the season.

The game mirrored UW’s loss to Oregon before the bye week — right down to the visiting team cheering at midfield. Against the Ducks, the Huskies led by two touchdowns in the first half. Against Utah, they built a 14-3 lead in the second quarter on a 34-yard fade from quarterback Jacob Eason to tight end Hunter Bryant.

By halftime, Utah had trimmed the Huskies’ advantage to 14-13 on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. UW went back up by eight, 21-13, on a 40-yard pass from Eason to Hunter Bryant.

After that, though, the Huskies’ mistakes would prove costly. Eason threw two interceptions and fumbled. UW’s defense did its best to clean up the mistakes. It held Utah to a field goal after the fumble. It didn’t allow the Utes to score after the first interception.

But it never got a chance against the third.

With 3:06 left in the third quarter, Jaylon Johnson picked off Eason and ran the ball back 39-yard for a touchdown. UW stopped the two-point conversion short of the goal line, leaving the Huskies clinging to a 21-19 lead with 11:23 remaining.

UW’s offense then went three-and-out on its ensuing possession. Utah’s offense took over and drove 82 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Huntley. That gave the Utes their first lead, 26-21. They never surrendered it.

The Huskies’ offense went three-and-out again after Utah took the lead. That allowed the Utes offense to launch another drive where it converted two third downs en route to a 2-yard touchdown run by Zack Moss.

With Utah leading 33-21 with 4:52 remaining, UW fans started heading for the exits. The Huskies put together one last drive, going 75 yards in 19 plays before scoring on a 1-yard Eason pass to Aaron Fuller with 1:01 remaining. But UW failed to recover the ensuing onside kick, setting off the celebration for the Utes inside Husky Stadium.