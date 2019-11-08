UW Huskies-No. 16 Baylor Bears: What to watch for in the Armed Forces Classic

Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

No. 16 BAYLOR (1-0) vs. WASHINGTON (0-0)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Alaska Airlines Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KVI 570AM

Projected starters (Stats from 2018-19 season)

Washington

G Quade Green, So. (6-0, 170): 8.0 ppg, 2.3 apg (Nine games at Kentucky)



F Jaden McDaniels, Fr. (6-9, 200): N/A



F Isaiah Stewart, Fr. (6-9, 250): N/A



F Hameir Wright, Jr. (6-9, 220): 2.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg



F Nahziah Carter, Jr. (6-6, 205): 8.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Baylor

G Jared Butler, So. (6-3, 190): 10.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg



G MaCio Teague, R-Jr. (6-3, 195): 16.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg (2017-18 season an UNC-Asheville)



G Davion Mitchell, R-So. (6-2, 195): 3.7 ppg, 1.9 apg (2017-18 season at Auburn)



F Freddie Gillespie, R-Sr. (6-9, 245): 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg



F Tristan Clark, Jr. (6-10, 245): 14.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Outlook: Washington is coming off a 27-9 season where it won the Pac-12 regular season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. No. 16 Baylor finished last year 20-14 and also reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This season, UW was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 and the Bears were predicted to finish second in the Big 12.

The Huskies are replacing four starters and five out of their top five scorers from the 2018-19 season. They brought in a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star recruit and projected 2020 lottery picks Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. Junior Hameir Wright is the lone returning stater while junior Nahziah Wright is the leading returning scorer.

Tristan Clark is back for the Bears after suffering a season-ending injury after just three games last year. Baylor returned three starters and seven of its top nine scorers from last season.

Both teams added key transfers. Point guard Quade Green transferred to UW from Kentucky midway through last season. He received his waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to play on Friday. Baylor bought in MaCio Teague (UNC-Asheville) and Davion Mitchell (Auburn). Both started Baylor’s season-opener, a 105-61 win over Central Arkansas.

Baylor shot 56.3 percent from the field in that victory, including 54.3 percent from beyond the arc. Defending the 3-point line will be key for the Huskies, especially after they gave up eight threes in the second half of last week’s exhibition victory over Western Washington.

On paper, UW has the height advantage. The Huskies are expected to start just one player that’s under 6-feet. The Bears’ starting lineup features three guards who are all 6-foot-3 or shorter. Baylor out-rebounded opponents by 5.7 rebounds per game last season. They out-rebounded Central Arkansas 51-30, including 13-8 on the offensive glass. The Huskies often struggled on the glass in 2018-19 but should be a much-improved rebounding team with their size and length. McDaniels and Stewart combined for 19 rebounds against Western Washington.