3 takeaways from the UW Huskies’ season-opening victory over No. 16 Baylor

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins doesn’t shy away from strong non-conference schedules. He made that much clear in 2018-19, and the trend continued this season even with the Huskies replacing four starters.

UW didn’t manage a signature non-conference victory last season despite getting several opportunities against Auburn, Gonzaga and Virginia Tech. This year, it appears the Huskies already have one thanks to a 67-64 season-opening victory over No. 16 Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic.

While it remains to be seen if Baylor — picked to finish second in the Big 12 — will live up to the preseason hype, the Huskies succeeded in announcing themselves nationally with the victory.

Here are three takeaways from UW’s first win:

1. The stars came to play.

With 8:41 seconds remaining, UW trailed Baylor 59-46. It was the Huskies’ largest deficit of the game and it appeared the Bears were going to run away with the victory. Instead, UW outscored Baylor 21-5 over the remainder of the game to come from behind for the win. During that final stretch, the trio of Nahziah Carter, Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 17 of the Huskies’ 21 points.

Carter, who tied the game at 64 with 1:32 left, proved he can be the player to take over offensively in key moments. He showed flashes of that ability in the NCAA Tournament last season when he knocked down two 3-pointers in the second half against Utah State.

In Friday’s season opener, though, Carter had company. McDaniels, who received high praise from ESPN analyst Jay Bilas all night, hit Carter with the cross-court pass that set up the 3-pointer. He shined defensively at the top of Hopkins’ zone. He also got to the free throw line twice down the stretch, going 4-for-4.

Stewart was a force inside, and he looked nearly unstoppable when he got the ball around the basket. He made the game-winner, a short turnaround in the paint. One thing became pretty clear against Baylor: Stewart needs to touch the ball on every offensive possession. Even when he’s double-teamed, he’s an effective passer out of the post.

It was just one game — and a sloppy one in the beginning, at that — but the trio quickly answered two of the most pressing preseason questions: 1. Can Nahziah Carter be the go-to scorer? 2. Just how good are McDaniels and and Stewart? The answers: Absolutely. And very.

Carter, McDaniels and Stewart combined for 56 of UWs’ 67 points and 21 of its 33 rebounds. Combined, they shot 20-of-38 from the field 5-of-9 from the 3-point line. No other player scored more than six points.

2. This team could be elite defensively.

Hopkins said it after UW’s exhibition game victory over Western Washington: The Huskies have the potential for defensive greatness. That was never more clear than during the final run that secured the comeback victory.

Baylor’s Jared Butler hit a jumper with 8:41 left that put Baylor up 13 points, 59-46. The Huskies defense locked in after that, allowing just two more field goals over the remainder of the game. During that period, the Bears shot 2-for-18 (11%) and turned the ball over four times. UW had five blocks — two from Stewart — and two steals.

The Huskies forced 17 turnovers in total, and finished with 10 blocks and seven steals. They held Baylor to 35.4 shooting from the field and 38.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line. Hopkins continued to mix in man-to-man, even going away from his signature zone defense down the stretch.

In either defense, UW’s zone and athleticism will stifle most teams. Junior Hameir Wright continued to prove himself as a stronger defender. He finished with six points and five blocks.

The Huskies defense wasn’t perfect — Baylor made five 3-pointers in the first half, including its first three attempts. But in the second half, UW was able to adjust. The Huskies are young, and there are sure to be some growing pains. But Friday night showed that the learning curve might not be very steep.

3. The best is yet to come.

Which brings us to this: The Huskies really didn’t play all that well.

It’s a surprising assessment after defeating the No. 16 team in the country, but consider the following. UW turned the ball over 15 times in the first half. The Huskies trailed for more than 36 minutes, only taking the lead for a total of 1 minute and 42 seconds.

UW looked sloppy and out of sync in the first half, and Stewart and McDaniels didn’t touch the ball nearly enough. But the Huskies made the necessary adjustments and the second-half surge showed just how much talent Hopkins has to work with.

And UW is just going to get better.

There are certainly some questions moving forward, ones that will likely be worked out before Pac-12 play opens on Jan 2. The most important one centers around Quade Green, a Kentucky transfer and former five-star recruit who made his debut for the Huskies on Friday night. He finished with nine assists, three turnovers and two points. While he was able to effectively run UW’s offense, he shot just 1-of-7 from the field. The Huskies will need better from the player Hopkins said was arguably the best shooter on the team.

The rotation is another question. Hopkins trimmed it against Baylor as just four backups saw the court: Jamal Bey, Elijah Hardy, Sam Timmins and Nate Roberts. It appears those four will get the majority of the Huskies’ bench minutes moving forward, especially with Stewart, Carter, McDaniels and Green each playing more than 30 minutes. Bey, who played 19 minutes, saw the most time of any bench player.

The other members of the top-10 2019 recruiting class — four-star RaeQuan Battle and three-star Marcus Tsohonis — didn’t see the floor. Tsohonis, who was hit in the mouth during UW’s exhibition against Western Washington, didn’t dress. Both could potentially redshirt, although the Huskies might decide they need Battle’s shooting ability.