No. 20 UW Huskies-Mount St. Mary’s: What to watch for.

Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) goes up for a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Western Washington Vikings in a NCAA exhibition basketball gamer at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

NO. 20 WASHINGTON (2-0) VS. MOUNT ST. MARY’S (1-1)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Projected starters

Washington

G Quade Green, So. (6-0, 170): 2.0 ppg, 9.0 apg



F Jaden McDaniels, Fr. (6-9, 200): 18.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg



F Isaiah Stewart, Fr. (6-9, 250): 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg



F Hameir Wright, Jr. (6-9, 220): 6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg



F Nahziah Carter, Jr. (6-6, 205): 23.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Mount St. Mary’s

G Vado Morse, So. (6-0, 167): 18.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg



G Jalen Gibbs, Jr. (6-3, 185): 19.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg



G Damian Chong Qui, So. (5-8, 145): 8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg



F Nana Opoku, R-Sr. (6-9, 210): 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg



F Malik Jefferson, So. (6-9, 230): 11.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Outlook: Washington is coming off a 67-64 victory over No. 16 Baylor in its season opener. The Huskies came back from a 13-point deficit in the second half, outscoring Baylor 21-5 over the final 8 minutes and 27 seconds.

UW was led by junior Nahziah Carter and freshman Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who accounted for 56 of UW’s 67 points. The victory propelled the Huskies in the AP top 25, where they debuted at No. 20.

Mount St. Mary’s opened the season with a 81-68 loss at Georgetown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 19 points and held a 37-25 advantage over the Hoyas at halftime, but the Hoyas outscored them 56-31 after the break. Mount St. Mary’s bounced back with a 78-58 victory over Gettysburg at home.

The Mountaineers finished 9-22 last season, its first under head coach Dan Engelstad. They did return most of their key pieces this season, including guard Vado Morse. Morse, who averaged 14.7 points per game last season, was named the NEC Rookie of the Year. Fellow guard Jalen Gibbs is also back. Gibbs averaged double figures last season with 12.9 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s wasn’t a particularly good shooting team last year. The Mountaineers shot 41.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the 3-point line. They were picked to finish seventh in the NEC this season.

“A team that you can’t take lightly ... This is a team, they’ve got really good guards,” Hopkins said. “’They didn’t win a lot of games last year but they have a lot of returning players that are sophomores that got a lot of experience last year. They’re confident kids. They went right at Georgetown and played.”