3 takeaways from the Huskies’ victory over Mount St. Mary’s

No. 20 Washington didn’t play its best game in a 56-46 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night, but the Huskies still picked up a win in their home opener and improved to 2-0 on the season.

This early in the year, UW is still figuring out its identity — one that will become more clear in the next few weeks. But there were still plenty of takeaways from the win over the Mountaineers.

Here are three:

Quade Green still finding his way

Quade Green is putting in the work. Nobody can deny that. There have been two games at Alaska Airlines Arena so far this season —an exhibition where Green wasn’t yet eligible to play and Tuesday’s win over Mount St. Mary’s. After both of them, Green returned to the court as he teammates filtered out. As workers began cleaning the arena, Green went through extensive shooting workouts.

But so far, all that extra shooting hasn’t translated to games. In UW’s victories over Baylor and Mount St. Mary’s, Green shot a combined 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-for-3 from the 3-point line. Head coach Mike Hopkins has called Green the best shooter on the team, so the start has been somewhat surprising.

Green did have nine assists against Baylor. But against the Mountaineers, he had three assists and three turnovers.

“He’s such a good shooter and he’s not shooting the open one,” Hopkins said after Tuesday’s win. “I told him he’s just got to relax. He’s got to relax. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

The Huskies need that to happen sooner rather than later. Green is an important, if yet unknown, piece of the offense. UW is not only relying on him to provide experience at the point guard position, it’s also a team in need of reliable shooters.

Green’s backup at point guard is Elijah Hardy, a sophomore who played just 18 total minutes in 11 games last season. Sophomore Jamal Bey can also run the point, but it’s not his natural position. Freshman point guard Marcus Tsohonis got hit in the mouth against Western Washington and has yet to play in a regular season game. He looks like a prime candidate to redshirt.

Green played a full freshman season at Kentucky and nine games as a sophomore. He had solid shooting percentages during his time with the Wildcats. As a freshman, he shot 45.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the 3-point line. In a partial season the next year, he shot 44.9 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

That’s a long way from the 27.3 percent Green has shot through the Huskies first two games of the season. Hopkins, for one, doesn’t see the drop-off lasting.

“He’s got to get the reps,” Hopkins said. “He’s got to get comfortable.”

Hameir Wright’s emergence

It was easy to lose sight of forward Hameir Wright last season. In a starting lineup packed with flash, Wright was content to simply do his job. He was reliable in his role — a solid defender who made few mistakes — and often earned Hopkins’ praise for it.

Those qualities have carried over into his junior season. Wright remains a solid defender who makes few mistakes. But now he also looks like one of the Huskies’ best defenders. He’s also taken a step forward offensively, and he’s not afraid to pull up from beyond the 3-point line.

“I put in a lot of reps,” Wright said. “Coach has given me the confidence to fire off whenever I feel is necessary. Threes can be a huge spark to a team. It can win you games you’re not supposed to but also lose you games you’re not supposed to when the other team is hitting. It’s a great weapon that I’m going to use.”

In two games this season, Wright is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. He’s shooting 38.5 percent (5-of-13) from the field, including 50 percent (4-of-8) from beyond the arc. Wright hit two 3-pointers and had two blocks in the victory over Mount St. Mary’s.

“I felt like in the second half, Hameir Wright came in and gave us some really good minutes,” Hopkins said. “He was aggressive taking the ball to the hoop. He was the one they were leaving open. He made a three. He made some really good passes.”

Wright might be a prototypical glue guy, but Hopkins also called him “the most important player” on the team.

“He’s arguably the best defensive player,” Hopkins said. “He’s a very smart player. He has the ability to shoot. He’s really improved his 3-point shooting. I think he’s the key to this team. He’s the glue. He’s the guy that can really keep the guys together. He’s got the experience. He’s really improved in that area. I was impressed how he drove the ball today. He drove it with conviction.”

Get the ball to Stewart

Freshman Isaiah Stewart was scoring at will against Mount St. Mary’s. He’ll probably score at will against most teams the Huskies face this season. It’s rare for Stewart not to find himself facing double-teams, but that hardly seems to phase him. His teammates said they haven’t had much trouble getting him the ball, no matter how many defenders are swarming him.

“I told him from the beginning of the season, ‘If I see your numbers I’m going to throw it. I’m relying on you to catch it,’” Wright said. “He really hasn’t let me down.”

Said Nahziah Carter: “He’s got some of the best hands I’ve seen. He could probably play tight end somewhere.”

Stewart finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five blocks on Tuesday night. Through two games, he’s averaging 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

“Sometimes it’s difficult when they’re really aggressive on him but that just means something is open,” Carter said. “At some point, he will get the ball and make a good play for us.”

As the Huskies work to find their rhythm offensively, Stewart is the most reliable option. He’s nearly automatic around the basket, and he’s also shown remarkable timing defensively. If one thing is certain just two games in to the season, it’s this: Stewart needs to touch the ball on every possession.